KINGSPORT — Have you ever wanted to develop and enhance your gifts and talents in the arts? Would your church like to start a ministry team? Vision Productions, Inc. will conduct an Artist in Ministry (A.I.M.) conference July 18-22 at LampLight Theatre, 140 Broad St., in downtown Kingsport.
A.I.M. is designed to help educate and encourage Christian artists to use their God-given talents to glorify Christ, the organization said in a news release.
This five-day conference prepares artists (youth and adults) for ministry. Attendees will be given a wealth of information to help guide their individual ministries in the direction the Lord leads.
The concentrations for the 2022 Artist In Ministry Conference include song interpretation, art, sign language, Dance, drama, tech, wardrobe, props and voice/worship band tracks.
Each day will begin with a guided personal daily devotion followed by praise and worship led by Christian music artists and a teaching session led by Billy Wayne. The afternoon will consist of different workshops and classes led by professional Christian artists in ministry.
The conference will end with a showcase performance, which will be open to the public and to family and friends of the students. The performance will be held at LampLight Theatre on July 22 at 7 p.m. This presentation will be led by the students who attended the seminar. A donation of $5 is suggested per ticket, and a love offering will be taken.
The cost of the conference is $65, which includes dinner on Friday. Concessions will be available for an additional fee. Check-in begins July 18 at 11 a.m. The conference begins each day at noon. Register by calling the office at 423-343-1766 or online at www.lamplighttheatre.com.