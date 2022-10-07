KINGSPORT — Fall is here and spine-tingling chills are in the air as LampLight Theatre ushers in the Halloween season.
While many haunted attractions promise a night of terror, LampLight’s newest Mortality Room production will likely besiege you long past your visit to see “The Cry of the Damned,” a theater news release says.
The play focuses on a group of everyday high school students from all walks of life who “tragically intersect as they face eternity,” the release says.
“After a catastrophic accident, Destiny, an average teen, is ushered into Hell to witness the gruesome scenes of mutilated souls. The horrors she sees and hears will take the audience on an arduous tour of Satan’s Nether Land,” the release continues.
“However, beyond the realms of Hell, there is a battle brewing to win Destiny’s soul from the menacing minions ready and waiting to torture her for eternity,” the release adds. “The mortal lives of others hang in the balance while principalities and powers fight a cataclysmic war for their souls. Who will be damned? Will any be saved?”
LampLight Theatre’s “The Cry of the Damned” is “not for the weak at heart,” officials note in the release. “Due to its true-to-life situations and scary images, this show is rated PG-13,” they add.
Performances will be presented the weekends of Oct. 8-31. There will be two shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday night performances at 6:30 p.m.
General admission tickets are $12 each. No reservations are necessary, however they are recommended to guarantee times and seating.
Concessions and gift shop will be available from 5:30-9 p.m.
For reservations, group rates (10 or more), and information, please contact the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at www.lamplighttheatre.com.