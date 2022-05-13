LampLight Theatre To Present 'Damascus Road' May 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The story of Saul the Pharisee’s conversion to Christianity is told in the play “Damascus Road,” which will open May 27 at the LampLight Theatre in Kingsport. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT — The story of one of the greatest conversions of faith is returning to the stage at the LampLight Theatre.“Damascus Road” first premiered in 1978 at the Smoky Mountain Passion Play’s outdoor amphitheater in Townsend.The play, written by Robert E. Temple, follows Saul the Pharisee and his ultimate conversion to Christianity. He became known as St. Paul the Apostle.“Damascus Road” will open on Friday, May 27, and will continue for three consecutive weekends.Shows will be presented on Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m., and Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to show time.Admission is $15 adults, $13 seniors and $10 students. Shows are free for children age 5 and under.Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.For reservations and more information, go online to www.lamplighttheatre.com or call the box office, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 423-343-1766. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now 2nd Annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival Set May 7 Former Eastman Employee Sentenced For Trade Secret Thefts Storms Topple Trees, Dump Hail On County 2 Children, Driver Injured When Van Rolls On WAJH Changes Coming 'Fairly Soon' To Former Greene Valley Site Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.