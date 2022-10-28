KINGSPORT — The wind is getting colder, and it is getting time for churches to begin planning their annual Christmas pageants.
They just need to gather up their bathrobes for their shepherds, tinsel halos for their angels, and ham for their Wise Men. Wait a minute — ham for their Wise Men?
Sure enough, ham is just part of the hilarious chaotic Christmas capers that occur on stage in downtown Kingsport at LampLight Theatre in their production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”
Based on the classic Christmas tale by Barbara Robinson, the play follows Beth as she guides the audience through the tale of the time that her Mother had to take over the annual Christmas pageant after the regular director broke her leg.
Things are made even more complicated when the Herdman kids, probably the most inventively awful kids in history, show up to church in search of promised snacks.
When the Herdmen kids discover that they are about to cast for the Christmas pageant, they bully the other kids to ensure that they are the only ones to volunteer for the lead roles.
The Herdmen bunch adds a whole new level of pandemonium to rehearsals with their questions and ideas for the show.
The church is absolutely aghast that the Herdmen kids have been allowed in the show and are quite certain that everything will end in disaster. However, Grace, the Mother, is determined to make it “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — and she is going to do it with the Herdmen kids!
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” will be presented on two weekends Nov. 11 thru Nov. 20 at LampLight Theatre, 140 Broad Street, in Kingsport. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.
There will also be two special daytime performances open for schools and other groups Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. and noon.
Admission is $15 adults, $13 senior adults, and $10 students. Call for group rates.
Doors open one hour prior to the show. A dinner theatre add-on option is available Nov. 19.
For reservations and information, please contact the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or online at www.lamplighttheatre.com.