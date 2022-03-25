KINGSPORT — With Easter approaching, LampLight Theatre is bringing back one of its original Easter productions, “Once for All.”
In a news release, theater leaders said “authentic costumes, elaborate set design, original songs, and a beautiful story will take you on a journey to Biblical Jerusalem in an incredible display of the compassion of Christ toward those that have been rejected in their lives.”
The production, according to the news release, “brings the audience back to the time when Jesus walked among His people. As Jesus embraces His destiny to suffer as their Messiah, the forsaken are drawn to his words of hope and grace. However, the outcasts aren’t the only ones that are drawn in by this new Savior. Cuza, manager of Herod’s household, finds that his own wife, Joanna, has become a follower of Christ. By doing so, Joanna puts Cuza’s job, and their lives, in jeopardy. Witness incredible miracles. Join the celebration as Jesus heals the sick and even raises the dead! Learn about how all who come to follow Jesus can be redeemed. Nonetheless, that redemption comes at a price; as the dreams of Jesus’ followers seem to be crushed on a cross at Calvary. Sacrifices must be made to pay the debt of sin, so Jesus pays the price, ‘Once for All.”’
Performances begin April 1 and run through April 24. Shows will run Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. A youth night April 8 will feature a special youth challenge from Billy Wayne Arrington and half-price student tickets.
Doors open one hour prior to the performances. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for children 5 and under. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount.
For reservations and information, contact the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.LampLightTheatre.com.