U-Turn for Christ, a Christian drug and alcohol recovery program in Greeneville, has a new pastor and director.
Clint Foust, who moved from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Greeneville in October, has already made significant spiritual and physical changes to the program and facilities at U-Turn for Christ.
He dubbed the ministry a “Bible boot camp.”
“We break you down, but not tear you down,” he said. “The Bible is our book.”
“We’re bringing everything back to focusing on God,” Foust said in a recent interview. He added, “That’s our number one goal and biggest challenge.”
Foust has taken over the program from Steve Nordgren, who was pastor and director of U-Turn from Christ since its Greeneville start in 2001. Nordgren has moved to Oregon.
The U-Turn for Christ ministry began in Perris, California, under the ongoing leadership of Pastor Gerry Brown. Brown is also pastor of a Calvary Chapel church there. Perris remains the site of the main “ranch” of the ministry. There are several U-Turn for Christ ranches across the U.S., and even internationally.
Phase One of the program lasts two months, followed by a Phase Two program that lasts six months, Foust explained.
“Phase One is about establishing a personal relationship with God. You (the men entering the program) get a brand new ‘tool belt.’”
Phase One men have daily Bible studies, including a recitation and focus at 6:30 a.m. on a daily chapter from Proverbs in the Old Testament that matches the day of the month (there are 31 chapters in Proverbs), plus Scripture memorization. Like the Phase Two men, they have chores to do around the nearly 6-acre ranch on Black Road, near Mosheim. At present, those in the ministry attend Sunday and Wednesday evening services at Calvary Chapel Greeneville.
In Phase Two, the men have the option to get a job in the community, but remain housed at the ranch and have increased responsibilities.
There’s a $1,000 donation requested for a man to enter U-Turn for Christ’s program.
Foust has focussed on making repairs to the main house on the ranch, where everyone, including himself, live.
He said the first thing he did was “getting the guys set up” in the main house. “They were in a bunkhouse with little air conditioning or heat,” he said.
Foust, who has extensive construction experience, does most of the repairs, renovations, and improvements himself. Those men with specific trade experience have helped, as well.
Foust said he was at the U-Turn for Christ ranch in Albuquerque for four and one-half years. He was associate pastor there about one year, and head overseer for two and one-half years. He became an overseer two months before graduating from Phase Two of the program there.
“They sent me out here to do what I could,” he said.
At the time of the interview with Foust, the local ranch had two men in Phase One, and two in Phase Two. The number can change daily, as new men arrive and others leave.
“We can accommodate 20 guys. It’ll take us a while to outgrow that,” said Foust.
Another goal of Foust’s was to clean and organize the ministry’s thrift store, which is located on Highway 11E near Summer Street. Volunteers, including men in the program, staff the thrift store six days a week.
The address of the thrift store is 1760 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
The thrift store is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. It accepts any items in good condition and provides donation receipts. They will pick up furniture donations. There is a big demand for queen-size beds, said Foust.
The phone number for the thrift store is 423-639-3720.
Foust said he is accountable to a board of directors of the nonprofit U-Turn for Christ ministry, which includes founder and pastor Brown, and Pastor Mike Gomez, who is Foust’s former and present mentor in New Mexico.
Foust said Gomez “has oversight of everything. All the board members are directors of other ranches.”
“I don’t want to not have accountability,” said Foust, who added, “I’m a knucklehead. I would mess it up. I can stay (on track) because he (Christ) is the center.
“We want to be above reproach, as shown in the book of 1 Timothy,” said Foust.
Foust said he is in daily contact with pastors on the board. “They answer any time, day or night. If there’s any problem, it goes to a vote.” He said he texts Gomez every day. “He’s a mentor, friend, and like my brother. There’s a closeness there. I know his kids’ birthdays.
“That’s what we want to have here: to build a family. It’s about helping people become addiction-free.
“I love God,” said Foust. “U-Turn for Christ gave me the personal relationship with God. I knew God all my life. I grew up in the church, but didn’t have a personal relationship with him. U-Turn showed me how to do that.
“God changed my heart when I went through Phase One,” said Foust.
“When he changed my heart, I gave my heart to helping men with the same addiction problems I had. He (Christ) took away my addiction, that desire, and added things. He changed my life.
“We’re rebuilding,” said Foust, who arrived in Greeneville Oct. 4. “Sometimes, when you rebuild, you have to break it down to the basics. Until then, we’ll enjoy it, and keep Him as the focus.”
Foust said before arriving in October, he had been to Chattanooga and Nashville, but not to the Greeneville ranch or anywhere else in Tennessee.
“We’re an alcohol and drug addiction ministry. That’s our main focus. Eventually, as we grow, we’d like to support other ministries dealing with drug and alcohol addictions, to fulfill their needs with manpower. For now, though, I think we should focus on one thing, and do it really well.
“We get to enjoy each other, and God’s word. That shows how powerful God is, and his word. We want to let God be the guide, and evolve us as he wants to do it.
“I thank God for having this U-Turn for Christ in Greeneville. There are thousands of guys out there who owe their lives to this place (since it opened its doors in 2001). Despite the (past) problems, it’s still God’s property.”
U-Turn for Christ can be contacted on its website, or emailed at utfctn@gmail.com. The phone number is 423-639-3720.
“We want to teach people with the goal being to become warriors for Christ, to become his disciples,” said Foust. He laughed and joked, “A good side effect is people get sober.”