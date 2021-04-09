Locust Springs Christian Retreat Center, 200 Bailey Lane, will host two summer camps in June for students in elementary and middle schools. The first will be June 13-18, and the second June 20-25.
Through Saturday, the price to register a child for the first session is $200. The price increases April 15 to $265.
The Middle School Adventure camp for rising sixth- through eighth-grader includes activities such as camping, fishing, canoeing and nurturing relationships, as well as group activities.
The Elementary Sampler camp for rising third- through fifth-graders includes fishing, canoeing, a water slide and one night of camping.
Other camp options are available. For more information or to register go to locustspringscrc.com, call the office at 423-234-0305 or email locustspringscrc@gmail.com.