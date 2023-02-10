The Long View Ranch, a Christian retreat facility located in Mosheim, has received accreditation by the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability.
According to a news release from the accrediting firm, “Long View Ranch joins a growing number of Christ-center churches and ministries across American, supported by over 14.6 million donors that have earned the right to display the ECFA seal.When an organization is accredited by ECFA, it demonstrates its willingness to follow the model of biblical accountability.”
ECFA accreditation is based on the the ECFA Seven Standard of Responsible Stewardship: financial accountability, transparency, sound board governance and ethical fundraising, the release notes.
“We are pleased to accredit a ministry committed to create an incredibly fun camp experience through a wide range of activities that provides the opportunity for those who attend to come to know Jesus personally and grow in that relationship with Him,” said Michael Martin, president of ECFA, in the release.
Founded in 1999, Long View Ranch’s mission is to “give campers an eternal perspective of life for the long view,” the release adds. Visit https//www.longviewranch.com to learn more about the organization.
Additional information about the ECFA can be found at www.ECFA.org or by calling 1-800-323-9473.