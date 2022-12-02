A Christian retreat camp in western Greene County is working to increase its ministerial outreach and service to the community.
Longview Camp (formerly known as Longview Ranch) is located is 190 Bledsoe Hollow Lane, in Mosheim.
Now in its 23rd year, the camp offers a host of year-round activities for groups as well as an internship program for college students who are interested in running faith-based camps.
“Longview’s mission is to share the love of Jesus through fun, friendship, and adventure,” says Matthew Nasekos, executive director of the camp. “It is displayed through our summer camps, retreats and hosting groups.”
The camp offers horses, river tubing, paintball, archery, a mountain waterslide, cliff jumping, arts and crafts, air rifles and more. Additionally, it has a 3,000-square-foot meeting facility and dining hall, and cabins for up to 180 people.
The camp is active throughout the year, not only during the good weather summer months, Naseko added.
Longview also has an internship program for college-age students currently taking place, which lasts one or two years.
“It’s about living bold (for Jesus), biblical discipleship, outdoor adventure, leadership development, and deep community involvement,” Nasekos explained.
In September, Longview started its second year of the internship program, with both second- and first-year interns.
“It’s a true internship program where kids learn how to run camps. They read the Bible, and the hard questions about faith and life are delved into. We discuss worldview, religion, culture, false teaching, etc. We hit it all head on,” Naskeos said.
“We do hikes, backpacking, whitewater rafting, skiing, etc.,” he said.
The students develop leadership skills “by leading themselves and teams. It’s a servant-type of leadership. You’re looking for how you can pour into others, serve others. The goal is to make others better.
“There’s a commitment at camp, but also to neighbors,” he said. “We’ve dug a ditch for a widow who lives a mile down the road. We have missions trips. We went to Bolivia and took care of kids in an orphanage.
“We’re defined as a parachurch ministry; we’re in that classification,” he said. “We want to help build the church. We want to partner with local churches. We want to truly be a help to Greeneville and churches.”
For example, Longview volunteers and staff helped renovate a church in Morristown 30 miles from the camp.
“We have a heart for the local church, which is kind of rare in the camp and retreat industry,” Nasekos said. He noted that the camp is closed Sundays so staff, interns, and volunteers can attend their local church services.
Longview started in 1999 when George and Kay Widmaier came up from south Florida. They retired in 2019.
Prior to coming to Longview in October 2020, Nasekos said he was involved with leadership development for Chic-fil-A in central Mississippi.
There are four staff members, and up to 30 part-time staffers during the camp season, with the number varying depending on the size of the group that’s coming to Longview.
Nasekos said they have six regular part-time staffers, including interns. They also have a lot of volunteers, like the SOWERS Ministry of retirees with RV’s who came to help out at the camp in the spring and fall of 2021 and this year.
Longview is about 15 miles from downtown Greeneville. The campus is comprised of 140 acres. Last fall, they acquired additional river property.
Thomas Callen is the new program director who started at Longview June 1. He came from Jackson, Mississippi, where he graduated from Reformed Theological Seminary.
Callen said of the summer program of one-week retreats for youth and children, “We want to intertwine Scripture, and also have a theme. This year’s theme is Exodus. Next year we’re doing the story of Joshua.”
Longview has long views of the Smoky Mountains, hence its name. Nasekos said he and the staff are also interested in people taking the “long view” of their lives, including eternal life. “Our vision is changed lives for the long view of eternity,” he said.
Nasekos plans on starting a Longview cottage in late 2023, where pastors and others in ministries can live for one week at a time in a small home for rest and encouragement, all expenses covered.
For more information about Longview, go to their website www.longviewranch.com, or call them at 423-636-0032. They also have a Facebook and Instagram presence.
Their email address is office@longviewranch.com.