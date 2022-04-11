Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Road, will host a spring revival Monday-Sunday starting at 7 p.m. Evangelist the Rev. Ed Jennings from Asheville will be the featured preacher. There will be special singing nightly.
