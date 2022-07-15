A hillbilly farmer sharing his Muslim faith? Although unexpected, Magdy Hefnawy says that is exactly who he is.
Hefnawy, who has a doctorate in biochemistry from Cairo University in Egypt and a second doctorate in Food Science and Technology from the University of Tennessee, came to America in 1976 to work at the now-defunct Austin Tobacco Company in Greeneville. He remembers landing at the Tri-Cities Airport worrying how he would communicate without knowing English. With Arabic as his native tongue, Hefnawy had practiced at the British Culture Center in Cairo in the weeks before moving, learning how to say basic phrases in English, such as “How do you do? My name is Magdy.”
He practiced speaking to others at a distance because he had heard Americans like their personal space. “Well, shakingly, I approached the person at the Tri-Cities Airport upon arrival who was carrying a sign that had my name spelled correctly,” he recalled. “I dropped my luggage on the floor and started to introduce myself but, to my great surprise, the man got closer and put his arm on my shoulder repeating ‘Howdy. Howdy.’ The driver kept talking to me from the time we left the airport till we arrived at my motel with a language I had never heard before. When I got to the room, thinking I had arrived at the wrong country, the first thing I did was turn on the TV and it was ‘Hee Haw’ – and that confirmed I was in the wrong country.”
Hefnawy’s sense of humor is one of the reasons he is a popular speaker. He has taught food safety at UT, world religion and community development classes at Tusculum University, diversity at Walters State Community College, and been a guest speaker at Greeneville Middle School.
He enjoys talking about the religion of Islam at First Presbyterian Church, where he attends the Library Sunday school class. “I started speaking at the class about five years ago with around 30 people attending,” he said. “It was supposed to be a one-time session, but I was asked to come back the next week to answer more questions. That second week, about 50 people were attending.”
Hefnawy said he believes there is a curiosity by others to learn more about the different religions if information is shared factually. “As a devoted Muslim, I was born and raised in a Muslim family that taught me to respect and acknowledge that all of us are created by God Almighty. And, that is what I try to share with others – the facts of the humanity in Islam.”
He said sharing his faith can be challenging sometimes, due to misinformation and even prejudice against Islam or Muslims as portrayed in the media.
Hefnawy said he likes to share the following points about Islam and Muslims:
Being a Muslim is believing in one God. “Muslim” is an Arabic word that means “a person submitted to God, the Creator” in English. “Allah” is an Arabic word for “God, the Creator.” And, “Islam” is the Arabic word for “submission” or submitting to God, the Creator.
Prophet Muhammad was a righteous man who God selected to remind people of God’s guidance that was also given to other godly men, such as Adam, Enoch, Noah and Abraham in the Bible. “It was the same guidance from the same God,” Hefnawy said.
Prophet Muhammad was an Arabic man chosen from an Arabic culture that worshipped idols. God’s message was delivered to Muhammad by the Angel Gabriel, the same angel that is also mentioned in the Bible, during a 23-year period. What occurred over these many years is compiled in the 114-chapter book known as the Holy Quran. Muslims believe that the Holy Quran is God’s words directly given to His people through the messenger, the Prophet Muhammad, in the Arabic language. Similarly, God communicated with Abraham in Aramaic, the Torah was taught to Moses in Hebrew, and the Bible contains God’s messages via Jesus in Galilean dialect of Aramaic – they all were given the same message but in their native languages.
Islam is not a new religion – it is a continuation of Christianity and Judaism.
Muslims believe that the Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, and that Jesus is empowered with the spirit of God. Prophet Muhammad is a “messenger” of God to the people on Earth to guide them along God’s straight path. This guidance was revealed in Arabic by the angel Gabriel to Prophet Muhammad and collected in the Holy Quran – it is the same guidance that was also revealed to Abraham, Moses and Jesus.
Hefnawy continues to attend the Library Sunday school class and participate in meaningful discussions on the beliefs and faith of different religions. “It is obvious to me that all religions have the same core and fundamental purpose,” Hefnawy said.
Hefnawy recently invited his Sunday school class as well as friends and family to join him at his home to experience the Muslim tradition of Iftar, an evening meal served at sunset, breaking the day’s fast.
“During the month-long observance of Ramadan, Muslims around the world fast from dawn to sunset during this holy month,” Hefnawy explained. “Muslims are obligated to act morally, away from any earthly desires, and take extra care of the poor and needy.”
During the special meal, Hefnawy served foods from Egypt and led participants through a traditional prayer.
On other occasions, some members of the group have attended a Friday Prayer at the Islamic Center of Johnson City to learn more about Muslim traditions.
Hefnawy — who has two adult sons, Baher and Mohamed, and two grandchildren, Salma and Zakaria — said he plans to continue to share his faith and culture. “I like to educate Muslims and non-Muslims to achieve harmony together and live in peace.”
Hefnawy, who founded Ag-Tech International in 1989, has a lengthy resume from working as a food scientist with major companies like Tom’s Foods, Stokely-Van Camp Co. and Bestfoods/Unilever to helping McDonald’s start a business in the Middle East. He also has several scientific papers, books and patents in the United States and other countries.
Although retired, Hefnawy still works as a consultant for other companies, mainly nonprofit businesses, in the area of food safety and security.
And, he is writing a book about growing up in Egypt. “I experienced significant political changes that still impact my decisions in life — Egypt as a corrupted Kingdom colonized by British, revolution to the Republic of Egypt, nationalization of business toward socialism, three wars, change to the Arabic Republic of Egypt, privatization of businesses, and corruption.”
Politically active since high school, Hefnawy said he was profoundly affected by these life-changing events. “In the book, I am going to share my struggles so that young people can appreciate what freedom offers and how education makes a difference in life.”
In his so-called spare time, Hefnawy said he enjoys his life as a “hillbilly farmer,” raising tobacco, sheep, cattle and Mediterranean herbs with his wife, Laura Elaine Hefnawy. “I love living on the farm, because it is tranquil without loud noises, crowds or continuous interruptions,” he said. “I was burned out when I lived in New Jersey and wore two hats – principal scientist at Bestfoods and president of Ag-Tech.”
Since moving to his farm, he said he has “enjoyed and learned a lot from spending time conversing with my sheep on the farm.”
Then he added: “Now, I know why all God’s prophets and wisemen were shepherds!”