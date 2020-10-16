The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will feature two pastors in the Oct. 22 edition of its monthly online series “Conversations that Matter.”
The event will begin at 7 p.m. and take place via Zoom. Visit mckinneycenter.com to register.
The participants will be Allen Huff, pastor of Jonesborough Presbyterian Church, and Vincent M. Dial, senior pastor at Bethel Christian Church in Jonesborough, according to a news release. This conversation will be moderated by Katelyn Yarbrough and Michelle Treece.
“In each ‘conversation’ two local guests will explore their own culture and perspective, and talk to each other about what makes them unique, discover their similarities, and explore their differences. They will look at where their lives might intersect personally and in the community. The goal of each ‘Conversation that Matters’ is for guests and participants to hear real stories, from real neighbors,” organizers said in the news release.
This monthly series was created by the Diversity & Equity Subcommittee at the McKinney Center “to open doors to new ideas and perspectives amongst our very own neighbors,” according to the news release.
For more information, call the McKinney Center at 423-753-0562.