Christ United Methodist Church on South Main Street is celebrating its 200th anniversary.
The brick church, located on the edge of downtown at 307 S. Main St., will continue its celebrations into the new year.
According to a history of the church drafted by the congregation’s Bicentennial Committee, CUMC “is considered a landmark and has been a great part of the religious heritage of the city. The Methodist Church is the second oldest congregation.
“On March 10, 1821 the first conveyance of land for the erection of a house of worship for the Methodists in Greeneville was made by John Balch, son of Hezekiah Balch. Hezekiah Balch was the first president of Greeneville College. The trustees named in this conveyance were William Goodman, Peter Whittenberg, Richard M. Woods, William H. Hankins, Isaiah Harrison and Stephen Brooks.
“The original Methodist Church, erected on what is now Irish Street, was known as Mt. Moriah and the worshippers followed a little lane off what is now Church Street to attend services.”
A church has been located at the present site since 1849. According to the document, “With the moving to Main Street, the congregation called the church The Methodist Episcopal Church South. A young man by the name of Simpson, a slave of (John A.) Maloney’s, in spiteful anger at the class leader (Maloney), set fire to the new church and reduced it to ashes.”
A man known as Mr. Lovette reportedly was contracted to build a brick church on the same site in the 1850s. That church served the Southern Methodists until the early 1890s when it burned, after which the present structure was erected in 1900 and the church’s name was changed to First Methodist. The first Sunday School annex was erected in 1922, according to an unnamed source in the CUMC history document.
The Northern and Southern branches of Methodists merged in 1939 and the name of the church was changed to First Methodist.
The document states, “This name was used until the unification of the Methodist and United Brethren denominations. Since the United Brethren Church in Greeneville had been known as the First United Brethren Church, it was agreed by those in authority that both churches should undergo name changes and the word “First” was dropped by both churches. The name selected at that time in 1968 was Christ United Methodist Church.
“In connection with the town of Greeneville it may be proper to make mention of the family of Andrew Johnson, whose home was there and whose wife and other members of the family were members of the Methodist Episcopal Church, South (Now the First Methodist.)”
The last remaining member of the president’s family was the great-granddaughter of Andrew Johnson and Eliza McCardle: Margaret Johnson Patterson Barlett. She is described in the history as a person “who through the years has carried on the tradition of her father and mother in being a loyal, dedicated member. Margaret passed on August 1, 1992.”
The CUMC document states that “because no Holston Journals were published in those early days, there is much of the history of our local church we can never know.”
It states, however, that between 1821 to 1949, approximately 70 pastors have served in the church.
The church parsonage at 113 Charles St. was reportedly purchased for $22,500. It was sold in 2020.
The church is “primarily an older congregation,” stated current Pastor Cynthia Thompson recently. She’s been serving there as pastor for the past three and one-half years, she said. Before she arrived, she was a retired United Methodist Church pastor. She is also an elder at CUMC.
She stated that since Covid appeared last year, there are now only about 30 active churchgoers in the congregation. “We’re small, but have a growing online presence,” said Thompson.
As part of the church’s 200th anniversary celebrations in October and November of this year, a Sunday service featured Josh Bracken, an accomplished pipe organist at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church in Kingsport. Bracken is the son of Rev. Tim Bracken, a former pastor at CUMC.
Cindy Paxton preached Oct. 17, and Roy Mitchell preached Nov. 14. Both pastors, who are former members of CUMC, centered their sermons around the 200th anniversary of the church.
Next year, on Feb. 20, as part of continuing anniversary celebrations, Elizabeth Scott Hamilton, also a former member of CUMC and who now resides in the Orebank community, will speak.
According to Betsy Keller, chairwoman of the CUMC Bicentennial Committee, Mitchell and Hamilton “grew up in the church.”
Current Pastor Thompson said the church’s focus is on the future.
“We’re looking at how we can be Christ in the community. It’s not just celebrating the past, but” looking to the future and how to serve Christ. “This is a wonderful way to reflect (on our history), but we’re not going to sit on our laurels. The world won’t let us.”
Said Keller, “We’re continuing celebrations in 2022 due to the pandemic. Future plans will be announced.”
Regular Sunday morning services at CUMC are from 10:30-11:30 a.m.. On Fridays, from 10:30-1 p.m., Pastor Thompson is at the church. The phone number for CUMC is (423) 638-6224.