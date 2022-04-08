Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church of the Camp Creek Community, along with 31 other sponsors, will host a Miles 4 Missions 5K Run on Saturday. There will be a fun run for children under 12 at the Camp Creek School track beginning at 5 p.m.
A certified 5K race will begin at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Camp Creek Memorial Park. The race will raise funds for two missionary families to go back to Japan. Danial Culwell’s family and Jack Ketteman’s family will be on hand to share their mission story. Concessions will be open.
Both couples will be leading the Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. at Harris Memorial FWBC.
For more information about the race or the missionaries, call or text Pastor Ken Smith at 423-620-3893.