Kelly Styons is a grandmother on a mission to help not only her own daughter but other moms like her with young children.
Her goal is to reach out and provide encouragement to mothers in the Greeneville area, who may find themselves with questions and concerns during their journey through parenthood.
Styons is working to establish a local chapter of Mothers of Preschoolers. More commonly known by its acronym MOPS, the group is part of an international, Christian-based organization, whose purpose is to gather together and provide support to moms of young children.
While MOPS has been established internationally for decades, this chapter is new to the Greeneville area. It meets on the second Saturday of each month at Greenwood United Methodist Church, located at 645 Sam Doak St., in Tusculum. The next meeting is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon.
Childcare is provided during the meetings for children who are preschool age or younger.
Styons co-coordinates the Greeneville MOPS group along with her daughter, Sarah Styons, who is the single mom of a three year old and who works as a full-time nurse.
“To young mothers, our MOPS group is a place where mothers support each other and where we can come together to socialize while also sharing God’s word,” Sarah Styons said. “Every meeting, we have snacks, a craft, a Bible message with practical life discussions, service projects, friends, and so much more.”
Kelly Styons added, “While the group is Christian-based, it is not a Bible study.” Rather, she noted the organization is a support group for mothers of all faiths.
“Mothers of all ages are welcome to participate in the group,” she continued, noting that the group is looking to recruit people who would like to serve as mentor moms “to come and sit in on the meetings and offer advice and perspective on the topics being discussed.”
Group leaders are also sought to assist with the facilitation of the group’s mission.
According to the MOPS International website mops.org, the purpose of the group is to “gather and support moms.
“We believe in the simple but revolutionary idea that remarkable things happen when moms come together,” the site continues. “Our acronym stands for “Mothers of Preschoolers” because we began in 1973 when a group of moms with young children banded together to share their lives and parenting journeys.
“Over the past 48 years, MOPS has expanded our community to include moms with school-aged kids,” the site says. “In addition, we are partnering with churches and organizations worldwide to equip and encourage moms in more than 70 countries.
“Whether you are a soon-to-be mom, first-time mom or seventh-time mom, you are welcome here. Whether you are ad adoptive mom, young mom, seasoned mom, foster mom, stepmom or any other type of mom, you are welcome here. Whether you prefer to meet with other moms in a coffee shop, church, park, living room or video chat, we have something for you.”
Styons said the Greeneville meetings typically begin with hospitality time in which snacks are served to the participating mothers and children. From there, the children are then taken either to the nursery or a preschool class, depending on their ages, and the mothers then gather together for a time of discussion.
Typically a video presentation of varying topics is shown.
While the videos are presented from a Christian perspective, it is not a Bible study, Styons said, adding, “Rather they focus on topics that would be of interest to mothers of preschool-age children.”
This year’s MOPS theme has been All for Love.
“We have been dealing with all types of topics, such as anxiety, friendships, relationships, for example,” Styons said.
In addition to discussions and video presentations, the group meetings also frequently feature craft projects for the mothers to participate.
“It’s fun and a good way to have casual conversation,” Styons said.
For more information about MOPS, please visit the website www.mops.org or call Kelly Styons at 919-418-9293.
The local chapter also has a Facebook page available at MOPS Greeneville, TN.