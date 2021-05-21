No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Romans 8: 37-39
I have an area near my veggie garden that every year has a gorgeous patch of bright red oriental poppies that are always blooming in May. For reasons I can only attribute to that later frost, the area is entirely devoid of poppies. However, we have a burn pile in our back yard and somehow one lonely poppy plant managed to reseed on the side of it and is blooming like crazy. It stands out like a red beacon against the green and yellow backdrop of our hayfield.
Did you know that the red poppy is the symbol for Memorial Day? As I was reflecting on the meaning of that impending holiday I was thinking about the number of battles that have been fought and lives given for the freedoms we have come to enjoy in our country. It also caused me to think about several Bible passages including this passage from Romans that reminded me about the battles we all face.
My friends, there’s a spiritual battle going on in the heavenlies that we don’t even see. It’s not a new battle. Daniel wrote about it as an angel interpreted his visions of the future in Ch. 7 and 8. In Daniel Ch. 10-12 we see this battle and how Michael, the guardian angel of Israel was standing against the Prince of Persia (Satan), warring over Israel (a battle that continues today). The Bible tells us that Satan, the Father of all lies, goes before God 24/7 to accuse us and Jesus goes between us and God to intercede on our behalf. This is the same battle that Paul talks about in Ephesians 6:10-13 where he writes:
“Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand firm…”
Paul understood. He had been transported to the ‘third heaven’ (2 Corinthians 2:12-4) where he had been with the Lord and heard things he was forbidden to relate. So when he writes our passage in Romans and the ones in Ephesians 6 and 2 Corinthians 2 it was with the understanding that there is daily and hourly spiritual battle taking place.
What else do we know about this battle? We know that we will be victorious. Our passage tells us that we are “more than conquerors.” What an incredible thing to understand! We are in a war with Satan, but through a love greater than any could ever imagine; that of sacrificing His own Son for our sin, we were drafted and grafted into God’s family, seated at the right hand of God through Jesus Christ. It’s a place nothing can ever separate us from. It’s a battle we will win and what we will win is a place in heaven for all of eternity with Jesus.
It’s sobering remembering those who have fallen on Memorial Day. They paid a great price. But no matter how great a price, it pales in comparison to the price that was paid for our sins and the hope promised us. So, let us respectfully remember those who so willingly gave their lives in the fight for freedom, but let us never forget the ‘oh so great a price’ that was paid on the cross, once and for all, for all mankind, so that whoever believes will know eternal freedom.