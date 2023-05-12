Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, located at 2466 Highway 107, in Chuckey, is marking its 150th anniversary this year.
The church, which is located in the Three Rivers District of the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church, is located “almost equidistant from Greeneville, Erwin and Jonesborough,” church officials note.
Regular Sunday worship begins at 9:45 a.m., immediately followed by Sunday School. The Sunday evening service begins at 6 p.m. The Rev. Richard Mullan is the host pastor.
Mt. Carmel is planning to host a special recognition of its milestone anniversary later this year, but no firm dates have yet been decided, according to church member Jo Ann Painter.
The late Grace Mauk, who served as the church historian, authored the following historical article, which Painter provided to the Greeneville Sun:
“Long before churches were established and buildings built, the only contact with Methodism [for the pioneers who settled in this region] was the Circuit Rider. These men spent long hours in the saddle following faint trails and brought fiery sermons, which warmed the hearts of the people,” the article says.
“History tells us that the Methodist Circuit Riders’ work began in this area in the late 1700s. The first known circuit rider visited all settlements along the Watauga and Holston rivers, even extending into North Carolina and Virginia. There were settlers along these rivers long before we had written records,” the article continues.
The initial gatherings at the location of what is today Mt. Carmel UMC took place in a grove of oak trees around 1850. A log building was constructed on the site, and it served the community as both a church and a school. This original log building was later torn down and moved to the Painter Creek community, where it was reconstructed and used as a barn for many years. Later, many of the original logs were used in a barn that is still standing today.
In 1872, about one acre of land was purchased by the church for $13, and another church building was constructed on the site.
“This white-frame building served the people until 1945, when, under leadership of the Rev. Oglevia Street, the congregation undertook the task of building new quarters to be of brick and masonry,” the article details.
The new church featured a fellowship hall and Sunday School rooms, then, in 1960, a kitchen was added. In 1977, a major renovation was completed on the church, which added a new roof, a new front, and a side entrance and ramp. A bell tower was also constructed during that time to house the antique bell, which had been moved from the old frame church building.
In 1998, the church underwent additional renovations, including a new roof and roof line; stained glass windows; a new stage and sound systems; an updated kitchen and basement, and several other updated features. In 2000, the church sanctuary was remodeled.
In the early years, of the church, the following individuals served as pastor: W.R. Burnette, W.E. Browning, E.R. Addington, J.C. Carroll, W.T. Evans, W.S. Hendrix, T.S. Logan, N.M. Watson and J.C. Cross.
The following are the continuing list of pastors and their known dates of service:
• George French, 1871-73;
• J.H. Weaver, 1878-80;
• F.D. Crumley, 1886-90;
• W.D. Sharp, 1904;
• W.I. Fogleman, 1906;
• N.F. Walker, 1908;
• Paul F. Martin, 1910;
• C.E. Lundy, 1916;
• T.M. Bellamy, 1918;
• C.R. Cline, 1920;
• Josephus Henley, 1924;
• A.N. Dailey, 1925;
• J.J. Mitchell, 1926;
• Charlie Williams, 1929;
• F.B. Morris, 1930;
• W.L. Tate, 1931;
• E.H. Yankee, 1933-35;
• Ray Harris, 1935-37;
• J.N. Smith, 1938-40;
• Harold Harris, 1940-42;
• Oglevia Street, 1942-47;
• L.J. Turner, 1948-49;
• Stanley Humble, 1950-51;
• William Bull, 1952-53;
• John K. McDonald, 1953-55;
• Wallace Chappell, 1956-59;
• Kenneth Henderlight, 1960-61;
• Charles Lindholm, 1962-63;
• P.A. Hawkins, 1964-65;
• J.E. Harris, 1966-68;
• B.J. Hawk, 1969-71;
• Carl Cowan, 1972-75;
• Glen Milburn, 1976-81;
• Lewis Weaver, 1982-86;
• Daryl Ross, 1987-88;
• Leslie C. Adams, 1989-93;
• Billy Rines, 1993-2001;
• Bill Lichliter, 2002-03;
• Anthony Grills, 2003-06;
• April Milligan, 2006-07;
• Rance Edwards, 2007-2014, and
• Richard Mullan, 2014-present.
Since Mt. Carmel became a church, it has also been affiliated with the following circuits: Embreeville, Chuckey, Telford, Limestone, Jonesborough, Erwin and Bethesda.
“The first known parsonage was a building owned by the Embreeville Iron Ore Works, located in Embreeville,” the article states. “In the late 1920s, a parsonage to serve seven churches was built in the Lamar community. In 1954, the circuit was split and a parsonage was built, belonging to Seviers, Vincent and Mt. Carmel, on land owned by Mt. Carmel. In 1988, Mt. Carmel bought Vincent’s share of the parsonage and became a two-point circuit.”