PIGEON FORGE — The Southern Gospel Music (SGMA) Hall of Fame Board of Directors has announced its 2022 class of inductees.
Rodney Griffin, Arthur Rice, Kyla Rowland and Chris White will join the SGMA Hall of Fame during a special induction ceremony held at the National Quartet Convention on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
The NQC will be held the week of Sept. 25 at the Leconte Center in Pigeon Forge.
The event will also feature tributes from artists Greater Vision, the Booth Brothers, the Mark Trammel Quartet, Karen Peck & New River, the Kingdom Heirs, the Guardians, the Whisnants, the Kingsmen, Jonathan Wilburn, the Perrys and Tribute.
“The 2022 SGMA Hall of Fame class of inductees is one of the most tremendous classes in recent memory,” said Clarke Beasley, SGMA Board Member and Executive Vice President of NQC. “All have made indelible marks on Southern Gospel Music.”
Visit www.sgma.org to learn more about the Southern Gospel Music Association and to read bios on this year’s SGMA Hall of Fame inductees.
Earlier this year, it was announced that the SGMA Hall of Fame & Museum would be relocated to the Biblical Times Dinner Theater. A ribbon cutting will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 2 PM to celebrate the opening of the new location at 2391 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.
Arthur Rice, SGMA President, says: “We are excited and grateful to the Lord for the blessing of a new home for the SGMA Hall of Fame & Museum. The entire team at Biblical Times have been an absolute joy to work with. We believe this joint venture will not only carry the history and future of our music but the message of Christ to many. We are excited about the future!”
For more information about the National Quartet Convention, go online to natqc.com or call 1-800-846-8499.