Harvest Time Juvenile Ministries in Chuckey has been launched to help troubled youth 18 and younger with mentoring, life skills, spiritual guidance, family intervention, and a GED, and much more as needed.
Michael Maddox, and his wife Kathy, both 70, moved from Florida to Chuckey about nine months ago to continue their ministry in this area.
Michael Maddox said he was a chaplain in a juvenile facility in Florida, and wants to help “every kid” that needs assistance in Greene, Washington, and Sullivan counties. Kathy Maddox was a chaplain in Florida, as well. Both were community service chaplains.
“I love what I do,” he said in a recent interview.
The ministry is currently funded by several churches and a few individuals in Florida, but they are looking for local financial supporters, as well, he said.
“We don’t charge for what we do,” he said of the 501© organization, which is also part of Summit Leadership in Johnson City. Chaplain Maddox is the director and CEO of the ministry.
Maddox said the young clients can also have free access to a laptop for a job search, if they need it.
He and his wife attend Living Word Church of God in Gray, and have connections with a thrift store and food bank, should a struggling youth they meet need assistance in those areas, he stated.
“We’ve already met with one family and two troubled boys” in this area, he said.
In Florida, Maddox said that he also worked in a group home with mentally challenged kids.
Hi said he is an ordained bishop through the Church of God. His official title is Minister of the Church of God, in Tennessee.
He said the life skills he, his wife, and volunteers will be teaching include such things as filling out a job application, how to figure a checkbook, cooking, sewing, and other things.
“We can intervene between a child and a parent,” he said. In particular, the couple can make personal visits to home.
Maddox said a top priority for people in the ministry is to make sure a youth they come in contact with establishes, or re-establishes, a personal relationship with Christ.
“Thousands of kids came to Christ” and got saved in Florida during their ministry there, he said.
Maddox likes to tell the story of how he is “a walking miracle.”
He said when he was about four or five years old, a brace was put on his leg. Cartilage on his right hip had “vanished” and he was in a full body cast and in traction in a hospital bed during part of his growing years.
When he was around 10 or 12 years old, the leg braces came off during an examination.
“I got up and began to walk. I mark that as a miracle. I was suplposed to have some sort of support the rest of my life.”
In addition, he successfully took speech classes “all during school and through high school.”
“I’m a living, walking miracle all the way around,” he stated.
“The Lord called me to this ministry when I was 19 or 20 years old,” he said.
Maddox said he has 47 years of experience helping troubled youth.
He said he can relate to the youth he helps because he, too, experienced difficulties when he was young.
“My dad drank (alcohol), and my parents got a divorce,” he said.
Maddox also courageously shares the story of how an adult man sexually molested him when he ws 16 or 17 years old.
“He was the chief of lifeguards and asked me out to the Everglades. It had been raining heavily. We walked knee deep in water to a trailer. I never said anything to my parents.”
Explained Maddox, “I share my story in church and with kids to let them know I’ve been there myself. That’s why I have a heart for these kids.”
Literature from HTJM states that they are “a ministry that brings the light of God’s word into dark places where the juvenile is either free or incarcerated ...
“We are working hard trying to help kids anyway we can. We will go wherever the Lord will lead us.”
Chaplain Maddox can be reached at (423) 234-0473, (352) 648-2514, htjministries@gmail.com, www.htjministries.info, or by mailing him at P.O. Box 444, Chuckey, TN 37641.
He said he is always looking for volunteers.