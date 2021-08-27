”What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.” — Ecclesiastes 1:9
King Solomon, son of King David, was known to be the wisest man who ever lived. His wisdom was a gift from God. Though Solomon began in service and total commitment to God, sadly enough, his reign didn’t end that way. The book of Ecclesiastes indicates Solomon’s awareness of this and his disenchantment with life towards the end. This verse, which applies to life on a daily basis, is quite prophetic, really, especially considering what is going on in our world today.
It is not my desire or purpose to make this a “political” column. However, events in the middle east, particularly in Afghanistan, are events that just can’t be ignored. Rather than looking at them politically, and considering Solomon’s statement, I thought we should look at the historicity of the Middle East conflict. It was predicted all the way back in Genesis, so, what Solomon wrote is quite true. It’s a story that has repeated itself for over two thousand years.
It all originated with Abraham and Sarah. They were still Abram and Sarai when God made His first Abrahamic Covenant with Abram, promising him descendants and land that would be possessed by the Jews forever. It was the land of Canaan, who was the younger son of Ham and who was cursed when Noah’s sons uncovered his nakedness after the destruction of the earth by flood. Ham had looked upon Noah in that state, while Shem and Japeth had respectfully backed up to cover their father.
From Shem came the Eber nation which became translated as Hebrews. And, from Shem, came Abraham and the Jewish nation. Abraham and Sarah became impatient for the descendants God had promised and took matters into their own hands. Sarah gave her handmaid, Hagar, to Abraham since she had not been able to bear a child, and Hagar became pregnant and bore Ishmael. Some fourteen years or so went by before the Lord opened Sarah’s womb and she bore a son, Isaac. Conflict arose between Sarah and Hagar, and Sarah drove Hagar and Ishmael away. This was the beginning of what would be come a centuries-old family feud that continues until this day. Of course, since that time many geo-political and religious events have transpired to exacerbate the feud, but, that is where the origins of the current Middle East conflict are.
Of course, Satan loves this conflict. Because he is evil through and through and was cast down from heaven due to his aspirations to be as high and mighty as God, who shares His glory with no one, he has contributed mightily to this feud. It has been influenced by greed for money and power, and we know those influences are worldly and come straight from the “prince of this world,” Satan himself. And, unfortunately, a world outside of God and a relationship with the only true source of power, Jesus Christ, is a dark and evil place, and within it, darkness and evil rule.
What is happening in Afghanistan is a terrible tragedy. In just days we have seen clear evidence of the evil and darkness of this worldly influence and it will most likely only get worse. How are we, as Christians to respond?
First and foremost, pray. Pray for the people of Afghanistan, many of whom are living in terror and dread, and many of whom are Christians. Pray for help to come. Pray for wisdom for world leaders. Pray for wisdom for Christian relief agencies and other agencies as they consider the logistics of what they can do to help. Pray for the children.
Secondly, consider sending financial support to relief agencies that are trying to decide how they can best help.
Thirdly, do whatever God is calling you to do and trust that He will show you the way.
No matter what happens we must always remember that God is still sovereign, He is still on the throne and He is still in control. In the midst of chaos, that truth remains. Sometimes, it’s the only thing that does.