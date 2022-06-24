Notre Dame Catholic Church held a Eucharistic Procession on Sunday, June 19, the Solemnity of Corpus Christi (The Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ.)
Holy Mass was celebrated at 3 p.m. and the procession followed at 4 p.m., a church news release stated.
“The Holy Father, Pope Francis has called for a Eucharistic Renewal for the Church and the US Bishops launched a revival initiative, that began on the Feast of Corpus Christi to rekindle devotion to the Eucharist,” the release said.
The special event is planned to culminate with a National Eucharistic Congress set for July 17-24, 2024, in Indianapolis.
“Catholics around the world participated in the special event,” the release continued. “Since Catholics believe in the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist, it is to be taken care of with utmost respect and honored.”
During Notre Dame’s procession, the Host was placed in a gold Monstrance and carried by Fr. Joseph Kuzhupil, MSFS, pastor of Notre Dame Catholic Church. He was attired in special vestments in honor of the occasion. The men of the Knights of Columbus and the church’s Hispanic ministry, carried a canopy over the Priest and the Monstrance during the procession. Altar Servers led the procession by carrying the cross, candles and incense, the release said.
Preceding the procession were children dressed in white, who recently received First Holy Communion, scattering flower petals. The music ministry of the parish led the hymns sung as the procession traveled, the release added.
The procession featured four Altars along the route. Each was of the Altars were prepared by a different ministry of the church, which included:
• the Council of Catholic Women;
• the youth ministry;
• the Knights of Columbus, and
• the Hispanic ministry.
“The Monstrance was placed on each Altar and a Gospel reading was proclaimed, followed by prayer and incensing of the Blessed Sacrament,” the release continued. “This represented bringing Jesus to the four corners of the earth along with bringing joy to all who participated based on the knowledge that Christ comes to us, to be among us, to make a dwelling in our midst, to teach us and lead us to the Father. When the procession returned to the church, Benediction was given to the faithful before reposing the Sacrament in the Tabernacle.”
The event concluded with sharing a meal together and spending time in fellowship, the release said.
Notre Dame Catholic Church is located at 212 Mt. Bethel Road in Greeneville. Holy Mass is celebrated daily from Tuesday through Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
Weekend Masses are held as follows:
• Vigil Mass, 5 p.m. on Saturdays;
• Sunday Liturgy, at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. in English, and at 3 p.m. in Spanish.
For more information, contact the parish office at 423-639-9381 during business hours, Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to noon.