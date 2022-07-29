The Knights of Columbus of Notre Dame Catholic Church will host a pulled-pork dinner fundraiser and silent auction to raise funds to benefit Ukrainian refugees.
The event will be held Friday, Aug. 12, from 4-7 p.m. at the Notre Dame Church Parish Hall, 212 Mt. Bethel Road, in Greeneville.
The menu will consist of a pulled-pork sandwich, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, drink and dessert.
Cost is $10 adults, $5 children ages 3-10, and free for children 2 and under.
All proceeds will be sent to the Knights of Columbus Ukraine Solidarity Fund to aid Ukrainian refugees, who have been displaced due to the Russian invasion of their country, event organizers say in a news release.
"The fund works with the Knights of Columbus councils in Poland, as well as, the Latin and Greek Catholic churches in Ukraine to provide temporary shelter, food, medical supplies, clothing and religious supplies," the release continues. "Join us today in supporting the Ukraine Solidarity Fund. Together, we can bring Christ's healing love to a wounded world.
"There are currently over 12 million Ukrainians displaced from their homes," the release adds. "They need your support."
Those who wish to make a donation to support the cause, but who cannot attend the event, may send a check made payable to: "Knights of Columbus, Council 6784" and put "Ukraine" in the notes field. Mail to: Notre Dame Church, 212 Mt. Bethel Road, Greeneville, TN 37745.