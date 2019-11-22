IMG_0175.JPG

From left, Erin Turner, Notre Dame Church Council of Catholic Women president, Fran Gregory, Gifts for Kids of Greeneville chairwoman, and Susan Collins, DRE and St. Agnes Guild chairwoman, pose for a photo. The Council of Catholic Women presented Gifts for Kids with more than 500 pairs of pajamas for children currently considered homeless in Greene County. The group hopes to collect 100 or more pairs of pajamas by the end of the month as 650 children have applied with Gifts for Kids. Each year the Council of Catholic Women at Notre Dame hosts a baby shower to stock local pregnancy center shelves, provides volunteers to help on delivery day and days before doing setup for Gifts for Kids, raises awareness for foster care and mentoring needs in the community, delivers handmade items and Christmas gifts to all the nursing homes in the area, delivers and hosts mercy meals for families who are grieving, visits the sick and

 Special To The Sun