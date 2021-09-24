Notre Dame Catholic Church celebrated the 33rd year of the establishment of the Diocese of Knoxville on Sept. 12. The celebration began with an outdoor Mass followed by a fellowship meal on the grounds and games for all ages.
“It was an idea, thinking that COVID would be away from us so all of us could come together, to have a celebration as a family. Unity and family was the idea behind it,” said Father Joseph Kuzuphil, Notre Dame’s pastor.
“I think the people were waiting for this,” he added. “They are happy. I can see that in their faces.”
Jim Williams, who has been a member of the church since September of 1956 said the camaraderie was welcome after a year and a half of COVID-19 restrictions kept the close-knit congregation from gathering.
“Everybody’s been hiding under the couch waiting on this mess to go away,” Williams said. “This celebration is bringing us all back together and it’s bringing our parishes back together. We have a large Hispanic (parish) here too and it’s bringing everybody together with smiles and laughing and comaraderie. It’s great to have (this celebration) together.”
“Especially in this day and age when everybody seems to be so glum and there’s such darkness in the world, these local celebrations are great,” said Bishop Richard Stika in a phone interview from his office in Knoxville.
Stika was appointed bishop of the diocese in 2009.
The official anniversary of the Diocese was Sept. 10 but the celebration and special Mass were held the following Sunday.
A LONG HISTORY
Although the Diocese celebrated its 33rd year since its establishment in 1988, Notre Dame Church began its history in Greeneville in 1870 and counts Former President Andrew Johnson as one of its earliest benefactors.
“We were originally part of the Diocese of Nashville,” Stika explained “In fact, the whole state was part of that diocese until 1971 when the Memphis Diocese was created and then we were created in 1988.
“One of the beautiful parishes we have is Notre Dame in Greeneville. It has a real historical significance. The original parish was St. Patricks’ and it was built in the 1870s to provide a place for the Irish who were building the railroad into the South. When it was built, President Andrew Johnson of Greeneville — he was out of office by then — gave the largest donation, which was $500.”
Stika explained that Johnson was not Catholic but sent his children to Catholic schools in Washington, D.C. and eventually his daughter Mary became a Catholic.
“He was just open to different faith traditions and so being from Greeneville and noting the importance of the Irish immigrants working on the railroad and such, he provided money so that they would have a place to worship.”
That original church, known as St. Patrick’s, was built on College Street. In the winter of 1934 the weather turned too cold to hold services in the old church and a member, Harry Beekner, offered the use of the Capitol Theatre on Main Street. The old church building was torn down in 1955 and a new building was erected on Mount Bethel Road and given the name Notre Dame, Latin for “Our Lady.” The building was expanded in 2010 to include a church entry and classrooms.
COMMUNITY OUTREACH
Stika describes the congregation as “very, very active.”
“The Notre Dame parish, which is Latin for ‘Our Lady,’ the Blessed Mother, does significant things for the community at large, as well as for the Catholic community,” he said. “We’re a minority church in the area but we make a significant contribution. We have an entity in the diocese called Catholic Charities and a majority of the people that we serve are not Catholic.”
Among Notre Dame church’s outreach ministries are the Pope Francis Charity Fund, which helps with housing, electricity and other needs; a monthly contribution to the Greene County Ministerial Association food bank; support for a sister church and school in Haiti; assisting with meals at the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen; and participating in the Box of Joy mission to provide gifts for children in Haiti.
The church’s men’s group, the Knights of Columbus, gave a large donation for the apartment project at the Hope Center and the women hold an annual baby shower and donate the gifts to the center.