Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church will host Vacation Bible School for five evenings starting Sunday. The hours are 5:30-8:45 p.m. each evening. It will include classes for ages 2 years to adult. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church said in a statement it will take precautions that include checking everyone who enters to be sure they are clear of fever and illness; keeping children in their classes throughout the evening; and maintaining distance for opening and closing times. Pre-registration is available at oakgrovegreeneville.com. The church is at 2320 Old Tusculum Road. For more information, call the church office at 423-639-9241.
