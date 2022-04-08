GATLINBURG — Ober Gatlinburg’s Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the mountain will commence with the beauty of the Smokies in the backdrop on April 17. Community members and visitors are invited to gather at Ober Gatlinburg for this worship service. The 30– to 40-minute mountain service will begin at 6:30 a.m. and be led by local pastors selected by Smoky Mountain Resort Ministries (SMRM). Donations collected during the service will be used by Smoky Mountain Resort Ministries to support their efforts assisting those in need, according to a news release.
As host for the Sunrise Service, Ober Gatlinburg will provide guests with complimentary aerial tramway rides to the mountaintop starting at 5 a.m. and continuing until the service begins at 6:30 a.m. Complimentary parking at Ober Gatlinburg will be provided for those who prefer to drive up the mountain. Once parked on the mountain, shuttles will take you from your vehicle to the worship area.
A breakfast buffet will be available at Ober Gatlinburg’s Seasons of Ober Restaurant from 7:15 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The cost is $14.95 for those ages 11 and older, and $12.95 for children ages 5-10. Children 4 and younger dine free. For the buffet menu visit: bit.ly/OberEasterService2022.
Reservations are not required for this event. However, seating is limited. Guests are encouraged to bring a collapsible chair. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held indoors around the ice rink at Ober Gatlinburg.
For additional information, visit obergatlinburg.com , call 800-MUCH-FUN or email fun@obergatlinburg.com.