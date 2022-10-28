Local volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14–21, for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child.
Since 1993, OCC has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys to children across the globe, a news release from the organization says.
“In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to distribute to 11 million children,” the release says.
“Individuals, families, and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts,” the release continues. “The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the Samaritan’s Purse How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.”
“Now more than ever, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, in the release. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
Participants can use the online Samaritan’s Purse website tool to find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. The online lookup tool is searchable by city or zip code. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off.