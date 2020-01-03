Ricker 1.jpeg

True Vine of Hope Ministry, co-founded by Amanda D. Holt and her mother Sharon D. Holt, pictured, partnered with local churches and Dollar General stores to provide Christmas gifts to patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. In the second year of the effort, donations filled 33 holiday-themed gift bags. Tubs were placed in Dollar General stores beginning in October to collect donations of new items including toys, games, coloring books and more. The gifts were delivered to Niswonger Children’s Hospital Dec. 19, Amanda Holt said.

 Special To The Sun