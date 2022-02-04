John and Robin Redman are a photography couple who keep an eye on the Lord in their work.
Operating under the name The Master’s Light Photography, the Telford couple take stunning, vibrant photographs of landscapes, barns, flowers and other scenes that are often nostalgic in nature.
John Redman said in a recent interview that Psalms 27:8 is his favorite verse.
It states: “When You said, ‘Seek My face,’ My heart said to You, ‘Your face, Lord, I will seek.’”
John Redman said he sees the Lord in everything he photographs, even buildings, such as a lighthouse off the coast of California that he shot when he lived there.
The wintertime notwithstanding, the couple like to jump in their vehicle and drive around Greene and Washington counties primarily, looking for pristine or otherwise evocative scenes they can capture on film.
“We always pray,” said Robin Redman. Her husband completed her statement, “for pictures that will honor him (Christ).”
Their photographs are available as prints and as greeting cards at Troyer’s in Limestone. In addition, their work is on display on the walls of Johnson City Wheeler’s Bagels (located near Fuddruckers).
Said Robin Redman of their frequent trips into the countryside, “We love getting lost, because everything will lead you back to 11E.”
Robin Redman, 66, and her husband, who is 69, say they like historic architecture and do commercial work and portraits, as well.
“We’re anointed, and God gave us the gift (to photograph),” said Robin Redman, who added, “We do it to give God glory, not to make money. God gives everyone a gift.”
She said she relishes the responses of some people who see their photographs of old barns or abandoned schoolhouses and say, “I can see my grandmother” in them.
“With photography, the goal is always to bring about an emotion, or memory,” said Robin Redman.
Both take photographs. Robin Redman says she likes to shoot flowers, especially dahlias, and other “feminine” topics, while her husband says he shoots photos more appealing to masculine tastes. Some of their photographs have Scripture verses superimposed on the images.
“I really love doing floral and portrait photography,” said Robin Redman.
The couple have been photographing professionally since 1987, and met while he was stationed in the U.S. Navy at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
“We fell in love with each other 34 years ago,” said Robin Redman. They lived in Hawaii three years, moved to Michigan, then Augusta, Georgia, then Sacramento, California, and then to Oklahoma, where she is originally from.
Both are retired. She was a recruiter and trainer for the Aflac insurance company. He worked with mentally disabled adults for the California Department of Developmental Services.
John Redman said he is a master photographer and “very meticulous.” He photographs in HDR (High Dynamic Range) where the camera takes five different photos at different exposures in rapid succession. He then downloads them onto a computer at home, which combines the images and makes them look like three-dimensional photographs.
John Redman uses a Nikon D750, considered a professional camera. She uses a digital Sony Cyber-shot DSC-HX400V.
They moved to Telford in April 2019 after calling pastors of Pentecostal churches, at the time seeking areas with less harsh winters than they were experiencing in Oklahoma.
“We reached a pastor in this area, and decided to move here. The church is The Pentecostals of Johnson City. We’re not city people. John is a country boy from Michigan, and I’m an Okie.”
Robin Redman said the move to northeast Tennessee was an unusual step of faith for them, since they knew no one in the area except for the pastor they had just reached.
She said, “We don’t (normally) fly by the seat of our pants, or skirts.”
When the weather in this area is “nice,” they venture out into the countryside three or four times a week.
Said John Redman, “We try to keep our cameras with us whenever we go out.”
Added Robin Redman, “Our motto is, ‘Have camera, will travel.’”
They also take specific requests from people, she said. “We’re retired, so it’s not a big deal.”
The Master’s Light Photography can be reached at 916-838-6123 or 916-838-6122, or at ourmastersimages@gmail.com .
Their website is themasterslight.com .