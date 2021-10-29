Members of Pine Springs Baptist Church, located in the Sherrill’s Cove community on the Houston Valley Road, celebrated their 150th anniversary at their present location during their annual homecoming celebration on Oct. 10. Further, they gratefully honored their beloved pastor, Rev. Robert Praytor and his wife Miss Nelda for their 4 ½ years of dedicated service and wished them well upon his retirement.
Pastor Bob, as he is affectionately known, brought the message and the Riverview Singers of Newport provided special music, which was enjoyed by all. A bountiful church-wide luncheon was enjoyed after the worship service.
During the luncheon, Rev. Mike Hensley, Director of Missions of the East Tennessee Baptist Association, presented a plaque to the church from the Historical Committee of the Tennessee Baptist Convention honoring Pine Springs “in recognition of 150 years of ministry as a Tennessee Baptist Church.”
The church can actually trace its history back to the late 1700s and its founder, Rev. James Houston. Much of the following information regarding the early years of Rev. Houston comes from the works of Thomas M. Johnson, Houston historian, and from Goldene Fillers Burgner, a well-known local researcher and author, specializing in the history of southern Greene County.
James Houston was a native of Ulster, Ireland; and according to Houston family tradition, was educated in the Presbyterian Seminary in Edinburgh, Scotland. However, he later embraced the Baptist faith, seemingly influenced by the Baptist movement which swept through Scotland beginning in the 1730s. Thus Pine Springs Church can trace its roots across the Atlantic to the country of Scotland in the mid-1700s.
The history of Pine Springs Baptist Church itself begins with Rev. James Houston’s entering Greene County, Tennessee (then North Carolina), as early as 1778-79. In 1783 He purchased 200 acres of land on the northern side of the Nolichucky River by land grant from the state of North Carolina, but subsequently sold that property. On November 19, 1788 Houston purchased another grant consisting of 640 acres of land south of the Nolichucky River. On that property located at the site of several large springs which flowed together to form what is now known as Brush Creek, he built a two-story log home and a small log church — the original Pine Springs Baptist Church. Much of Rev. Houston’s 640 acre grant become a part of Cocke County with its establishment in 1848, including the original site of Pine Springs Church. As part of Rev. Houston’s legacy, his settlement there eventually gave his name to the valley.
In 1803, according to Greeneville historian Richard Doughty, Rev. Houston helped organize New Providence Meeting House, later renamed Flag Branch Baptist Church and now known as Mt. View Baptist Church. Early records of Pine Springs Church do not exist; but it is believed somewhere around this time, services were suspended at its original site.
In 1871, the logs of the original Pine Springs Baptist Church were moved to its present location, then the property of Alexander Houston, great-grandson of Rev. James Houston. In December 1873, Alexander Houston deeded to the church the land on which it stood and still stands. In an interview with Thomas Johnson in July 1954, Annie Houston Ricker, the daughter of Alexander Houston, gave the following description of Pine Springs Church when she was a child in the 1870s and 80s:
“When I first went there it was a hewn log house with no pulpit, benches with no back and the only way you could lean back was to get a bench back against the wall and lean against it. I also went to school there.”
Sometime before 1904, a white frame building was constructed replacing the log church. In 1907, land was purchased adjacent to the church property; and the church cemetery was established. Sometime in or around the 1930s, the frame church was extensively remodeled; and Sunday School rooms were added at the rear of the building.
This remodeled building served the congregation well until the present brick structure was erected in 1961-62. A lovely old oil lamp from the original frame structure now hangs over the altar of the present church and is lit occasionally for candlelight weddings. It is one of the most cherished reminders of the church’s past and the sacrifices made by earlier generations, as it was purchased by the women of the church, funded by savings from their butter and egg money in the very early years of the 20th century.
In the ensuing years, many improvements have been made to the church building and grounds. A separate fellowship hall was added to the church campus in the late 1960s and is used today as a children’s church center. Additional adjacent land was purchased over the years in anticipation of future growth. Most notably, in 2001 a separate modern community activities center was completed. As was the case with all of the church buildings, much of the labor was provided by members of the church. Recently, a state-of-the-art security system was added with video monitoring of the church and its property.
Pine Springs has been instrumental in founding two other Baptist churches in Greene County. It sponsored the founding of Burnett’s Chapel Baptist Church in 1914, and that church sponsored the founding of Greenelawn Baptist Church during the 1960s. In addition, over the span of 150 years, it has ordained at least seven ministers from its ranks, namely, Reverends Reuben G. Tarlton, Hubert C. Tarlton, Ray Davis, Clura Wilds, Kenneth U. A. Tarlton, R. G. Tarlton, and Gerald V. Tarlton.
The members of Pine Springs Baptist Church are proud of their heritage, but give credit to God for His mercy and grace that has allowed it to persevere. Many hardships have been endured, but tremendous victories and blessings have been enjoyed. The church looks forward to the future with great hope, thankfulness, and joy as it labors toward the fulfillment of the Great Commission. The real history of Pine Springs Baptist Church is contained within the generations of its people who have lived lives dedicated to God and the furthering of His work in the Sherrill’s Cove community and far beyond. As the Apostle Paul wrote in 2 Corinthians 4:13, “We having the same spirit of faith, according as it is written, I believed, and therefore have I spoken; we also believe, and therefore speak.” To God be the glory.