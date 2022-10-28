Pleasant Hill CPC Veterans Recognition Service Planned Nov. 6 Oct 28, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host a Veterans Recognition Service on Nov. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. The church is located at 13385 Kingsport Hwy. Photo Special to the Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be having a special Veterans Recognition Service on Sunday, Nov. 6.Service time is 11 a.m. The church is located at 13385 Kingsport Hwy., in Chuckey.A church news release notes that a service of patriotic music will be presented by Marcy Brooks, lay pastor and musician.Special guests for the service will be members of the Greene County Honor Guard.Richard Snowden, lay speaker, will bring a short message on “the need to remember some who gave all — and all who gave some,” the release states.The entire church congregation will be participating in the service in some form, the release adds.The Honor Guard will be closing out the service with a 21-gun salute and a performance of “Taps.”Following the service, all are invited to a chicken dinner and time of fellowship.If you have questions or want to leave your RSVP, call Marcy Brooks at 423-747-4500. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Veterans Recognition Service Pleasant Hill News Release Honor Guard Christianity Service Marcy Brooks Congregation Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now 'Scarecrows of Main' Contest Winners Announced Greeneville School Board Moving Forward With Construction Of New School Man Dies In Doc Hawkins Road House Fire Tullock Breaks Passing Marks, Knights Roll Investigation Ongoing Into Cause Of Fatal Fire