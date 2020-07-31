On June 19, Pleasant Vale Church held its closing program and picnic for their 2020 Vacation Bible School themed “Eyes on Jesus.”
As their Vacation Bible School project, the children who attended decided to collect stuffed animals that could be presented to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department for their deputies to give out to children during times of crisis.
Sheriff Wesley Holt and Detective Sgt. C. Michelle Holt were invited to attend the closing program and picnic to receive the collected stuffed animals. They thanked the kids for their donation.