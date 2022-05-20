A new, Christian-based, recovery program for adult women struggling with drug and alcohol addiction has opened in Greeneville.
Called Recovering Hearts, the 9-to-13 month residential program, aimed primarily at mothers, is being offered under the umbrella of Holston United Methodist Home for Children, officials say.
Trevor Mosley, who serves as the director of Recovering Hearts, says the program involves “prayer, worship, Bible teaching, life skills courses, daily chores, parenting classes, domestic cognitive behavioral therapy, and janitorial work on Holston Home’s 160-acre campus.”
On Sundays, the participants attend The Rock church on the Holston Home campus. There is also a 12-step program on Thursdays for the participants and a “Living Free” program at Lighthouse Assembly of God on Friday evenings, Mosley added.
He explained that the program is designed similar to Teen Challenge, a faith-based program for teens and young adults with addiction issues.
Recovering Hearts offers eight apartments for the program participants and the staff members who assist them. The apartments are located off campus from Holston Home.
“We can serve 18 women in eight apartments,” Mosley said.
Gayle Mrock, vice president of programs at Holston Home, said the genesis for Recovering Hearts arose out of prayer and an awareness that many of the kids being served at Holston Home had family members at home who were struggling with addiction.
Mrock said she knows how difficult it is for those youth to return to a family environment still impacted by alcohol and drug addiction.
A main focus of Recovering Hearts is to serve mothers struggling with addiction, including those who are being released from jail.
Holston Home president Bradley Williams said such women “coming out of jail may have physical sobriety, but not psychological and spiritual sobriety.”
In referring to Jeremiah 29:11, which reads “For I know the plans I have for you, Plans to prosper you and not harm you, Plans to give you hope and a future,” Williams said, “Each of these ladies is like a lost treasure. There are good plans that [Christ)] has for them.”
About 75% of the youth served at Holston Home “have addiction problems in the family,” or they have struggled with addiction themselves, Williams said. Because of this, Holston Home officials felt led by the Lord to begin this treatment program to help address this issue, he said.
“We saw more services already available to men,” which includes U-Turn for Christ’s residential men’s program in Greeneville, Williams said.
Mosley said that the Recovering Hearts program currently has eight participants. Four of them are from the Greene County area, he added.
Mosley moved from Columbia, SC, to head up “Recovering Hearts” in January. He has been both personally and professionally involved with addiction recovery programs. He said he previously was a client and then eventually a director of a Teen Challenge program.
There is a $500 fee to enroll in Recovering Hearts, but only if the woman can afford it, said Mosley. “We won’t turn away anyone due to lack of money,” he stressed.
Mosley is asking women who are struggling with addictions to reach out to them.
To contact Recovering Hearts, email trevormosley@holstonhome.org or call 423-500-4046.