Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church in the Glenwood community will be hosting a weekly, lunch-time lecture series during the 2023 season of Lent.
The lecture series will feature presentations by female pastoral leaders currently serving in the Holston Presbytery. It is being named in honor of the Rev. Margaret Burkey in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of her ordination and "in honor of all the women who pioneered in pastoral ministry in Holston Presbytery when it was a new and rare thing," a church news release states.
The first presentation of the "Rev. Margaret Burkey Lenten Lecture Series: Soup & Stories" is scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, from noon to 1 p.m., at the church, located at 80 Timber Ridge Road.
An installment of the series will be held each Wednesday during Lent at Timber Ridge Church at noon.
Burkey was one of the first women to serve in pastoral ministry in the Holston Presbytery, the news release continues. She first came to East Tennessee in 1952, called as a missionary by the Doak-Balch Greater Parish in Holston Presbytery.
As part of her work, she "successfully oversaw youth groups in area churches, including Timber Ridge, Amity, Philadelphia, Liberty, Cross Anchor, Walkertown, and Newport Presbyterian Churches," the release adds.
"In 1954, Margaret married Oliver Burkey, settled down in Greene County, and became a member of Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church," the release continues. "In 1982, she passed her Ordination Exams, and on Sept. 14, 1983, she was ordained as a Minister of Word and Sacrament in the Presbyterian Church (USA)."
Burkey served as a supply pastor for area churches and as a Synod of the Living Waters representative to the Presbyterian Self-Development of People Committee, the release adds.
Each program of the Lenten Lecture Series will consist of a brief prayer service, including a presentation by a woman pastoral leader currently serving in Holston Presbytery, and soup for lunch.
"Each presenter will share a bit of her own call story," the release continues. "By highlighting a connection between their stories and the story of someone in the Bible, they will invite hearers (both women and men) to explore the ways their own stories can be found in the pages of Scripture. Sharing a few of the things they learned about God and discipleship as they discerned their call and turned to follow, they will invite hearers to stretch their own understandings of discernment and discipleship in all walks of life."
This event is free and open to the community.
To help the organizers prepare lunch, attendees are asked to call 423-393-7758 and leave a message with their name and the number of people attending with them, by 10 a.m. on Tuesday prior to each lecture.