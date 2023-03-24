Revival Begins Sunday At Mountain Valley Covenant Brethren Mar 24, 2023 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Rev. Don Hubbell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mountain Valley Covenant Brethren Church will hold a four-service revival meeting, beginning this Sunday morning, March 26.Service time is 11 a.m. A fellowship meal will follow the service.The revival will continue Sunday evening through Tuesday evening, beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night.The evangelist will be the Rev. Don Hubbell, of York, Pennsylvania. The revival theme will be “Life in the Spirit.”Special music will be featured at each service.The church is located at 5110 Ottway Road. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New Lavender Farm Plans Grand Opening Mosheim Teenager Killed In Crash Friday Relative's Justice Vigil Ends Before Murder Case Solved 3 Finalists Selected For Upcoming Airport Authority Vacancy Arrest Made In Connection With 2021 Caitlin Crum Death