”And without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is and that He is a rewarder of those who seek Him.” — Hebrews 11:6
As you may have guessed from my last column, I often draw inspiration from nature. A few days ago as we were driving home, a squirrel made a giant leap across the road in front of us all the way to the middle and one more to the other side. We missed him, but, I thought to myself that had he been a few seconds delayed, he wouldn’t have made it to the other side. I have continued to think about that little squirrel and its giant leap, comparing it to the concept of taking “leap of faith.”
That expression isn’t actually in the Bible in those exact words. Soren Kierkegaard coined the expression as a metaphor for belief in God. He argued that truth cannot be found by observation alone but must be understood in the mind and heart apart from empirical evidence. Since we cannot observe God with our eyes, we must have faith that he is there. We jump from material concepts to the immaterial with a “leap of faith.”
So, just what do we jump to? And, how do we do it? The first and most important thing is that we must have faith to begin with. Hebrews 11:6 outlines this beautifully and, in context, follows preceding verses that define what faith is and even more so, what faith does: Now, faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen (Hebrews 11:1). Faith has to go beyond what our “natural” mind can see. It stretches us into the “unnatural.” There is certainly nothing natural about God. He has always existed. That’s so hard for our finite minds to understand.
So, just how do we take a ‘leap of faith’? We exercise our faith in God. Sometimes that involves taking a risk. 2 Corinthians 5:7 tells us tells us, “For we live by faith, not by sight.” This isn’t a “blind” leap. Faith is soundly supported by God’s promises in his word. We have resources to our aid; the Bible, which outlines God’s character and how our lives should be ordered and the admonition to seek wise counsel from others. It’s not an irrational impulse.
The Bible gives us clear instructions in every area of our lives. I love these verses from Philippians: “So then, my beloved, just as you have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your salvation with fear and trembling; for it is God who is at work in you, both to will and to work for his good pleasure” (Philippians 2:12-13). I’ve often explained this to mean that God never leaves with our legs dangling off the edge of a cliff. He is always there to catch us.
So, where am I going with all of this and how does it relate to today? Our governor is rescinding the stay-at-home order effective the end of this month. It is important to get businesses and “life” running again. But, it’s also important to stay safe and use good judgement. For me, getting out and about more and interacting more is somewhat of a leap of faith. I am going to choose not to live in fear, but in faith. I have faith that my life is in God’s ever loving hands. Nothing will happen to me that is not first filtered through Him. At the same time, He gave me a brain and I need to use it and exercise wisdom.
What leap of faith will you be taking? Are you taking it trusting in God’s goodness and perfect plan for your life? Trust and faith go hand-in-hand. If you exercise your faith, God will guide you. He is at work in our lives 24/7 daily. The freedom we have in Christ gives us freedom from fear. If you are struggling in this area just pray as the Centurion did, “Lord, help me in my unbelief!”