”For now we see in a mirror dimly, but then face to face; now I know in part, but then I will know fully, just as I also have been fully known. But now faith, hope, and love remain, these three; but the [greatest of these is love.” — 1 Corinthians 13:12-13
Last time we looked at the definition of the word ‘Advent’ (the coming) and the four basic celebrations of each of the weeks leading up to our celebration of Christmas. This week we’ll take a look at the last two of the four, love and joy.
We really need love and joy in our world today, don’t we? Just look around. The news is concerning. There are so many things happening in the world that can be so overwhelming and divisive that it’s difficult to love others and feel joyful. And, as we saw last week, Jesus didn’t promise to take us out of all of that. What he did promise is that no matter what the trials and tribulations of the world, he has overcome them, and, in him, we can as well.
This verse written by the Apostle Paul is a great example of love. We often turn to the entire 1 Corinthians chapter as the ultimate definition of love. The truth is the only things that will remain of this world for all eternity are faith, hope and love. Why? Because those typify our relationship with Jesus. It is through faith that we believe he is who the Bible says he is and did what the Bible said he did. This truth gives us hope which is rooted in the love God has for us causing him to uphold every promise he has ever made.
It is this love that we celebrate during the third week in Advent. It is a love so great that God set part of his deity aside and allowed a portion of himself to be born as human being. It doesn’t matter whether or not we have the date exactly right. We can set apart any day to celebrate Jesus. We don’t need Christmas to do that. But we have set aside that day; we have claimed it as a celebration of his birth. And we do it knowing that God loved us even if we aren’t truly capable of so great a love. It is the love of God that constrains us as Christians. It is understanding his love for us and how it teaches us to love others. So yes, we celebrate so great a love this week.
And, knowing that we are so loved should cause us to feel the joy of the Lord. Just what is that? It is being able to find joy and peace in the midst of even the most trying circumstances; circumstances like those that have surrounded us this year. 2020 may go down in history among the most challenging years our country has ever faced. But, we should not — no, we MUST not — allow it to rob us of our joy. God’s joy is something that fills our heart with gladness because we know him and we abide in him filled with the Holy Spirit.
Jesus brought great joy to the earth. When he was born, the angels sang from the heavens bringing “tidings of great joy” (Luke 2:10). The shepherds of that night experienced such joy and we can know the same today. Even before Jesus was born when his mother, Mary, went to visit her cousin, Elizabeth who was also with child, we are told that her child leapt for joy in her womb. And, Jesus exemplified joy in his earthly ministry and joy is reflected in many of his parables. We will know this joy throughout all eternity. It is part of God’s redemptive, loving plan for us. We have so much to look forward to and each day just brings us closer to his return.
Christians aren’t required to commemorate Advent (Romans 14:5-6). But it can be a wonderful tradition and a memorable way to celebrate Jesus and all he did for us, coming humbly to earth to become the savior of our souls.
Merry Christmas!