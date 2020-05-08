Last weekend, three times in the same day mostly in online church services, we heard all or parts of Psalm 46. Has that ever happened to you? It never ceases to amaze me the ways God speaks to us and the means he uses to get our attention, and that certainly did.
In my favorite Bible version, the NASB, Psalm 46:10 reads “cease striving” and know that I am God. That’s an interesting way to consider this verse. To strive means to make strenuous efforts; to struggle or fight vigorously towards something. It means to make great efforts to achieve something. It’s notable that this indicates the effort in striving is all our own. God knows we are like that. As our creator, he understands our workings from the inside out. He knows our tendency to want to be in control of our own lives and to continually move forward as a result of our own efforts. But what about those times that, no matter what we do, we just seem to fall short and frustration sets in? What happens when we are faced with those trials in life that seem overwhelming, or those times when we are at the “crossroads” point of decision-making and unsure what to do?
The Apostle Paul had a “thorn in the flesh.” While not telling us what it was, in 2 Corinthians 12:9-10 as he relates how he implored God to remove it he writes: “And He has said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for power is perfected in weakness.’ Most gladly, therefore, I will rather boast about my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may dwell in me. Therefore I am well content with weaknesses, with insults, with distresses, with persecutions, with difficulties, for Christ’s sake; for when I am weak, then I am strong.” There it is. God’s grace is sufficient and his power is realized during our weak moments. It is during those moments of trials; those moments of “striving” when we just can’t “do it” and find ourselves turning to God that I imagine him saying, “OK, my child. Now that you have acknowledged that you can’t do this step aside and let me take over.” We just have to get to that point. How do we do that? We “cease striving.” We “be still” and know that he is God.
There are those times in life when it’s right to simply acknowledge that God is who he is. We should do that all the time, but, our humanness takes over and wants to take charge and run the whole show. It’s one of our human failings to believe that we can depend on our own capabilities; our own intelligence or fill-in-the-blank. When we get to that point is when we begin “striving.” Paul addresses those things as well in Philippians 3:4-8. He outlines first in v. 4-6 all his own qualifications. Then in v. 7-8 he says, “But whatever things were gain to me, those things I have counted as loss for the sake of Christ. More than that, I count all things to be loss in view of the surpassing value of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord …”
Right there, friends, is the key. Paul could have lived amongst the top of society, but, he realized that all his “striving” amounted to nothing compared to what he had in Christ.
Psalm 46 begins with “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” Are you struggling? Be still. Is life overwhelming right now? Be still. Has your job; your finances; your relationships suffered because of the circumstances that surround you? Are you feeling depressed, hopeless, or just tired of trying and feeling your efforts are not producing results? Be still and know that he is God. Maybe you’re trying to reopen a business; maybe you’re worried you’re going to lose your business. Be still and know that HE IS God. Trust him. Know that He has a plan for your life and, even though it may not be the plan you had; it is a better plan because it is HIS plan.