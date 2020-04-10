Today I had to run an errand in town. It was a rather depressing trip, truthfully. There wasn’t much traffic. I noticed that there weren’t even a dozen cars in the Greeneville Commons parking lot and not a single customer. It was 11:30 in the morning. In fact, the only place I saw more than a few cars was at the used car dealerships.
However, as I approached a stoplight, my perspective was changed. Overhead, there was a drama playing out. A large crow was being attacked by a much smaller bird. The crow, which undoubtedly had a dastardly scheme to rob the little bird’s nest of either eggs or peeps, tried repeatedly to fly towards a tree but the brave little bird kept attacking. It flew at the crow with a vengeance, first from one side then another without wavering. All this took just a few minutes, but I was glad to see as the light turned green, that the little bird had prevailed. The two birds took off in different directions and the little bird flew back to its tree.
As I reflected on this, I realized that right now, we are “little birds” fighting a large crow. Our enemy, however, is one we can’t see. But, we, the little birds, as individuals, as health care workers, business owners, community leaders, politicians and even presidents, princes, kings and queens, are steadfastly fighting a large, black crow. We are like David, picking up a stone to fight a looming Goliath which is the Covid-19 coronavirus.
I was reminded of God’s words to Joshua in Chapter 1 of Joshua. God tells him more than once to be strong and courageous. How do we do that? What is the key?
Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous! Do not tremble or be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go. (Joshua 1:9)
Joshua could be strong and courageous because God was with him as he is with us. That, my friends is the key.
The truth is, we will prevail just as the little bird did. We will defeat this unseen foe. Life will return to normal, whatever normal will be. At the same time, some things about our lives will be inexorably changed. Some of us will have lost loved ones because of this virus. Some of us will have rekindled the spark within our families that has brought us closer together and won’t want to lose that. We will, perhaps, be making new and different choices about how we live our lives. That may not be a bad thing.
Some of us may even understand better than ever before the need to trust God in all things. Some of us may even have a renewed relationship with him recognizing that he is the only sure thing; the only rock we can stand on; the only one who will never leave us or forsake us.
Some folks may even be angry with God. Are you? Do you blame him for this virus? Do you just not understand how a kind and loving God could allow something so terrible to happen? I encourage you to take up the Bible. Go to the book of John and read it all the way through. In it you will come to understand that we have a real enemy, Satan. Because he is the personification of evil, he will use every circumstance he can to drive a wedge between God and man. Don’t believe his lies and allow him to do that in your heart.
Like all of you, I miss seeing all of my family. I long to hug them again. But, they know I love them and am praying for them. And, someday soon, we will be reunited; and one day soon our country will recover from this awful scourge and become strong once more.
In the meantime, we need to do our part in this battle. It is going to take ALL of us “little birds” to drive this big crow off. But, we can do it if we remain steadfast, and if we are strong and courageous.