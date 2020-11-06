“Every person is to be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those which exist are established by God. Therefore whoever resists authority has opposed the ordinance of God; and they who have opposed will receive condemnation upon themselves. For rulers are not a cause of fear for good behavior, but for evil. Do you want to have no fear of authority? Do what is good and you will have praise from the same; for it is a servant of God to you for good. But if you do what is evil, be afraid; for it does not bear the sword for nothing; for it is a servant of God, an avenger who brings wrath on the one who practices evil. Therefore it is necessary to be in subjection, not only because of wrath, but also for the sake of conscience.” — Romans 13:1-6
Well, the election is over but the results are still not in as I write this. It’s been a crazy time. In the past couple of weeks in particular I have heard the word “worry” and its derivatives more times that I could count. I’ve written previously about what Jesus said about worrying; that it will not add a day to your life. Yet, the reality is that there are going to be some folks who are experiencing varying degrees of responses to the election results. Many have voiced strong opinions about the direction our country is headed.
What about you? Do you ever feel like our government just doesn’t reflect your views? Are you ever frustrated enough to want to just do your own thing outside of government? The truth, however, is that Christians are called to have a particular relationship with the government of their country. Let’s explore that.
Look at what Paul says in Romans 13. How are we to respond to government? We are to choose to be subject to it. That is the correct relationship the Bible tells us to have. What do we learn about authority? Where does it come from? How is it established? From God and by God. It’s pretty clear: there isn’t any authority without God. There would be no government, no leaders, no president. And those who do hold those offices are appointed (established) by God. Consequently, we can concur that human government, as flawed as it might be, has divine authority. And, one more thing: who is included in Paul’s exhortation? Every person.
Our attitude towards government is to be one of submission. When we choose to subject ourselves we do that with a submissive attitude. In Paul’s instruction here there are no exceptions. As Paul continues his exhortation, we see what the consequences will be if we resist authority: condemnation. Paul, understanding quite well about the sinful tendencies of mankind, warns us about the attitude we are to have and the consequences.
Are there exceptions? Yes. The Bible tells us that God’s laws are higher than those of man. If we are ever “commanded” by our government to act in a way that is a direct violation of God’s laws, we must resist. However, we must do it humbly and with a submissive attitude, acknowledging that in this instance and in faith-based conscience, we cannot obey. Again, it’s our attitude that makes all the difference. That also applies to working lawfully for positive and effective change.
So, where does today leave you, my friends? Are you worried about the future? Trust God. Are you angry at the election results? Trust God and know that whichever of the two candidates is elected the next president, it is he who has placed this man in authority. Proverbs 21:1 says, “The king’s heart is like channels of water in the hand of the Lord; He turns it wherever He pleases.” “The king” is analogous to the president.
As I have said so many times, the truth is that absolute control, absolute power, belongs to only God. God’s plan for this country and this world will be accomplished. There is peace and freedom in knowing that. It’s something we can all hold onto knowing that the best is yet to come.