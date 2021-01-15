”For You created my innermost parts; You wove me in my mother’s womb. I will give thanks to You, because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; wonderful are Your works, and my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from You when I was made in secret, and skillfully formed in the depths of the earth; Your eyes have seen my formless substance; and in Your book were written all the days that were ordained for me, when as yet there was not one of them.” — Psalm 139:13-16
January is sanctity of human life month. We set this month aside to celebrate life because to God ALL life is treasured. God loves every human being he creates from the moment of conception to the last breath.
This passage in Psalm 139 gives us a marvelous picture of how we are created by God and how precious we are to him. His works are “wonderful.” I have marveled at the skill of an accomplished potter. One of my favorites is Michael Roselle. He and his wife, Pam, from Pottersfield Ministries developed a marriage seminar based on their own testimony and utilizing his artistry in clay and hers in music. Whenever I have the blessing of watching him form a piece I think of this passage. Genesis tells us that God created man from the “dust of the earth” and that’s just what clay is. In fact Genesis 2:7 tells us that after God made man from the dust of the ground he “breathed into his nostrils the breath of life and man became a living being.” Just think about that; we were made alive by the very breath of God!
The Bible has much to say about life. We are told our life is in our blood in Leviticus. In Proverbs 4:23 we are told to “watch over our heart with all diligence for from it flows the springs of life.” And the most important life truth of all is knowing that Jesus gave his life and rose again so that we could know the newness that leads to eternal life because God didn’t intend for our journey to end here. As Christians, we know that this world; this earth is not our home. We are just passing through to the hope that lies before us.
I have been studying through the book of Daniel recently in preparation for teaching a Bible Study. Because it’s mostly prophetical it is the most authenticated book in the Bible. One of the clearest messages it contains is that any nation or person who believes they can exalt themselves or their accomplishments above God will fall. We see how God humbled kings and caused the fall of kingdoms. The leaders in our world could learn much from Daniel. It is a frightening thing when a culture or a society devalues human life. We have seen the far-reaching effects of that practice throughout history and even in our own country. When a society has no respect for life it begins to degrade and finally unravel. This was one of myriad reasons the Roman empire fell. This is not a new historical concept but a very old one.
Because Israel had “played the harlot” with other nations and their hearts had turned far from God, they were eventually judged and scattered. But, that didn’t happen immediately. God gave them many opportunities to repent and turn back to him.
One pertinent example of that is found in Deuteronomy 30. God clearly outlined the “blessings and cursings; life and death” he placed before them in order to cause them to repent and return. There are three paragraphs in which he tells them all he will do if they will do that and the choices he is giving them before saying to them towards the end: So choose life in order that you may live (v. 19).
And, that is what God wants us to do; choose life. In John 10, Jesus said, “I have come so that they would have life; and have it abundantly. “ God would have use value those things that are valuable to him and life is one of them.