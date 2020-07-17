“And He came out and proceeded as was His custom to the Mount of Olives; and the disciples also followed Him. When He arrived at the place, He said to them, “Pray that you may not enter into temptation.” And He withdrew from them about a stone’s throw, and He knelt down and began to pray, saying, “Father, if You are willing, remove this cup from Me; yet not My will, but Yours be done.” Now an angel from heaven appeared to Him, strengthening Him. And being in agony He was praying very fervently; and His sweat became like drops of blood, falling down upon the ground. When He rose from prayer, He came to the disciples and found them sleeping from sorrow, and said to them, “Why are you sleeping? Get up and pray that you may not enter into temptation.” Luke 22:39-43
This morning I was out picking blackberries. Somehow, every time I do, when I look at my stained–red hands I am reminded of Jesus’ death on the cross. In 1713, Benjamin Franklin coined that popular phrase, “But in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” There is death all around us. People are dying from COVID-19. People are killing each other. Children are being killed. It’s tragic. But, one question looms over all of it: do you fear death?
There is much we can learn from this passage. Do you notice how his impending death affected Jesus? Luke records that he was “in agony.” The Son of God who became the Son of Man knew what was coming. He experienced fear as he looked into “the cup” of what was to come in the next 24 hours. While he could have called a legion of angels to spare himself, he didn’t. The depth of his emotions as he prayed for strength caused him to actually sweat drops of blood. His response? He prayed fervently.
It’s not unusual to fear death. I once saw a bumper sticker that said, “Everyone wants to go to Heaven but nobody wants to die.” How true that is! But, if we could just keep close to our heart the truth that, for those who truly are children of God, this earth is not our home; Heaven is and we will one day spend eternity there. The apostle Paul wrote in 2 Corinthians 5:7-8, “... we are of good courage, I say, and prefer rather to be absent from the body and to be at home with the Lord. “ We need to have the attitude that being “home” with Jesus is going to be so much better than anything we could have here on earth. It’s just that it’s hard to imagine life without those we love and the things we have. That’s our humanity speaking. Paul said in Philippians 1:21, “For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.” Paul understood that the hope awaiting us of our eternal reward has so much more for us than our lives here. He also understood that the time of separation from our loved ones is less than the blink of an eye in relation to all of eternity and that joyful reunion will come.
The Bible tells us much about what to expect in death. We’ve already seen that when we leave our body at death, we will be home with the Lord. While no one knows exactly what that’s going to feel like, we do know that we will stay in that state until Christ returns and resurrects us and we get a new, glorified body. (1 Corinthians 15:20-22; 6:14).
The Bible tells us that only God knows when each of us will die. (Job 14:5). The important thing is to be prepared. And the most important preparation is knowing where we stand with Jesus Christ. The only thing we need to fear is death outside of a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
Our lives are in his hands. If we are his, we have eternal hope. If not, there is no time like the present to ask him to be Lord of your life.