“But because of your stubbornness and unrepentant heart you are storing up wrath for yourself in the day of wrath and revelation of the righteous judgment of God, who will render to each person according to his deeds: to those who by perseverance in doing good seek for glory and honor and immortality, eternal life; but to those who are selfishly ambitious and do not obey the truth, but obey unrighteousness, wrath and indignation. There will be tribulation and distress for every soul of man who does evil, of the Jew first and also of the Greek, but glory and honor and peace to everyone who does good, to the Jew first and also to the Greek. For there is no partiality with God.” — Romans 2:5-11
Many years ago, we went to Washington DC. On our list of things to see was the National Holocaust Museum. Unfortunately, it was full but we still walked around the outer area. There were words on a wall I have never forgotten: “Man’s inhumanity to man.” Throughout history this has been evidenced. It’s not new. In fact, God sent the first rain upon the earth in the days of Noah because He saw this evidence of the wickedness of man and destroyed all except Noah, his family and the pairs of every living creature originally created. It is that same evil, that sin that entered the world through Adam and Eve that causes things like the devaluing of human life, racial inequality and other injustices in the world. It’s also the thing that causes violence and pride and we know what the Bible says about pride. God hates it. But, how does he feel about the way we view and treat others? What is God’s view of all of his creation?
The passage above says it all. God shows no partiality. The souls of those who are children of wrath will see tribulation and wrath, and those who preserve in doing good with an eternal perspective in mind will receive eternal life. God will judge and render his judgment for all eternity according to each person’s deeds, and he does so showing no partiality. In God’s eyes, we are all equal. So, for those of us who are seeking to be like him, to become more Christlike, why is it sometimes so difficult to see others, even other races, through God’s eyes?
Recently, my grandson asked me to bring him some tomatoes to have with his donut. “Grandma I always like to eat tomatoes with my donuts.” I remember saying to myself, “Donuts and tomatoes? Yuck!” I wonder if God sees the words of people and their actions sometimes and feels the same way. We say we want to love, yet we hate. We say we want to be peaceful, yet we are not. We say we want to stand for something, and yet our actions say otherwise. Two seemingly disparate things can only be reconciled one way, and that way is by surrendering it all to Jesus.
There are so many things surrounding us that can cause us to be anxious and fearful. I spoke with a dear lady today who is struggling with some of those emotions. We prayed together. That’s what we need more of. We need to see people praying together. We need to see people helping one another. We need to see people agreeing to disagree in love.
What God wants is for us to love others the way He loves us. That was His plan for mankind from the beginning. We fall short, but he knew we would. That’s why he sent Jesus — to save us and to be an example for us to follow.
It’s so easy to judge others. Pride gets in there and before you know it others are”‘those people” or “that kind.” While God will not tolerate sin and expects us to do the same, there is the balance of “hating the sin and loving the sinner.” God didn’t create us to hate others. He created us in his image to have fellowship with him and bring him glory. And that, dear ones is the message we SHOULD be sending the world.