For His dominion is an everlasting dominion, and His kingdom endures from generation to generation. “All the inhabitants of the earth are accounted as nothing, but He does according to His will in the host of heaven and among the inhabitants of earth; and no one can ward off His hand or say to Him, ‘What have You done?’” — Daniel 4:34-35
My brother, Jimmy, died in 1989 at the age of 29. I was a brand new Christian, hadn’t read the Bible much and I was confused and yes, even a bit angry at God. The day he died a very wise woman from church came over to stay with me until Michael and the boys got home from camping. I’ll never forget what she said when I expressed those feelings, “How do you know that God wasn’t sparing him from something worse? It’s not up to us to question God.”
Right now, many of you may be asking yourself the question, “Where are you, God? Where are you in the midst of all that is happening in the world today?” It’s an old question: Where is God when bad things happen?
My husband had a bone marrow stem cell transplant in 2013 followed by every complication they knew of and then some. It was a rough time. And, then when he came home, there were more challenges. Where was God? He was right there, holding us up through the trials. God didn’t cause Michael to get sick. Even during the darkest moments, He did some amazing things.
The truth of it is that God isn’t ever far away. The Bible tells us that he is always with us (Matthew 28:20). It also says that God is immovable (Psalm 144:1), and unchanging (Hebrews 13:8). And, most importantly, the Bible tells us that God ALWAYS has a plan.
There’s no doubt that God loves his creation. That being the case, why are the things happening in the world as they are today? Can’t God stop them? Well, of course He could. When Jesus sweat those drops of blood in the Garden of Gethsemane on the night he knew men were coming to arrest him, he knew what awaited him. His Father, God, even sent an angel to strengthen him for the agony that lay ahead. He could have stopped it. He could have called legions of angels and destroyed them all. But, he didn’t. Why? Because God had a plan.
Read what Isaiah 55:8-9 says: “‘For My thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways My ways,’ declares the Lord. ‘As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are My ways higher than your ways and My thoughts than your thoughts.’” The truth is as finite human beings we cannot possibly comprehend God’s thoughts and plans. We can know and understand his character from reading the Bible and prayer, but, we cannot see what he sees.
Is God to blame? Did He cause this turmoil? No. The Bible shows us plainly that sin entered in the world through Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden right after creation, and that every person born after that time was born a sinner. No, bad things happen because there is sin and because the world is fallen because of sin. And, as I said in my last column, nothing escapes God’s notice and nothing happens that he has not allowed and is not sovereign over.
Our pastor’s wife shared a wonderful passage, Psalm 46, with us at our online Women’s Bible Study this evening. I won’t quote the entire passage, just a few of the verses:
“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth should change and though the mountains slip into the heart of the sea; though its waters roar and foam, though the mountains quake at its swelling pride.” (verses 1-3)
At times like these, it’s important to remember that God is ever-present. He is the rock we can stand on and the Father we can run to. We just have to trust him and remember that he has a plan.