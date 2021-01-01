“Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth; for the first heaven and the first earth passed away, and there is no longer any sea. And I saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from the throne, saying, ‘Behold, the tabernacle of God is among the people, and He will dwell among them, and they shall be His people, and God Himself will be among them, and He will wipe away every tear from their eyes; and there will no longer be any death; there will no longer be any mourning, or crying, or pain; the first things have passed away.’ And He who sits on the throne said, ‘Behold, I am making all things new.’ And He said, ‘Write, for these words are faithful and true.’ Then He said to me, ‘It is done. I am the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give water to the one who thirsts from the spring of the water of life, without cost. The one who overcomes will inherit these things, and I will be his God and he will be My son. But for the cowardly, and unbelieving, and abominable, and murderers, and sexually immoral persons, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, their part will be in the lake that burns with fire and brimstone, which is the second death.’” — Revelation 21:1-8
We recently had our kitchen cabinets refinished. The cabinet doors were taken to the shop and I was left with bare cupboards, all the contents in plain view. It sure showed me what a mess some of the insides were and how badly they needed revamping. And so it is with us sometimes.
This passage in Revelation shows us we have much to look forward to. A new year brings new beginnings but the truth of the matter is that we don’t have to wait for a new year. With God it is always a time of new beginnings. Just look at what Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 5:17: “Therefore if anyone is in Christ, this person is a new creation; the old things passed away; behold, new things have come.” If you have put your hope, trust and faith in Jesus Christ you ARE a new beginning! You are a new creation, fashioned by God and saved for all of eternity. And, as you grow and mature in Jesus Christ, God continues to conform you to his image and promises to complete the work he has started in you. He takes those “innards,” the ones like the insides of my open cabinets, cleans them up by discarding the things that are old and no longer useful, and then sorting out and organizing those things that remain. This is a life-long process called sanctification that will someday be completed when we go home to him in our newly glorified bodies. It is the hope of every Christian.
In our passage, we see another promise from God: He will make all things new. The time frame in our passage is in the future. This earth will be destroyed someday but even in that we don’t despair because God is creating a new place for us to dwell for all eternity.
Another blessing we see in our passage is what is going to be eliminated: death (because Jesus overcame it), mourning, crying and pain. It is not so in this life now, but it will be and we can look forward to that day.
There is also an invitation and a warning in our passage. The door to Jesus is always open. We see the free gift of God’s grace offered here. But, make no mistake. God is ultimately just. Sin will not be tolerated. If you have trusted him as your savior, you are an overcomer. Hell is the destination for anyone else.
There is no time like the present to repent and turn to Jesus so that you, too, can be made new and enjoy 2021 as a year of new beginnings.