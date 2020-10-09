”God, after He spoke long ago to the fathers in the prophets in many portions and in many ways, in these last days has spoken to us in His Son” — Hebrews 1:1
Some years ago I was driving into town when God spoke to my heart. He began to give me the words to a poem. I had been challenged weeks before that to examine the depth of my faith. It’s always beneficial to examine ourselves and it’s recommended in Scripture. For example, Paul, writing to the church in Corinth, said “Test yourselves to see if you are in the faith; examine yourselves! Or do you not recognize this about yourselves that Jesus Christ is in you — unless indeed you fail the test?’”
Paul wrote this to the Corinthian believers who had professed their faith but whose lives weren’t reflecting genuine faith. I wonder if one of the criteria for genuine faith could be asked thusly: “How does God speak to you?” The verse above from Hebrews 1 tells us clearly how God speaks to us today. But, how do we know we’re hearing God?
In my book I describe it this way: “It’s a voice that comes like a whisper. Its stillness is such that you have to stop everything and observe total silence to make sure you’ve really heard it. It’s like a breath of wind that caresses the cheek and gently puffs a strand of hair as it dances by. It puts an unmistakable thought into your mind that pierces straight to your heart. At least, that’s the way The Voice is to me.”
Why don’t we hear God’s voice? The primary reason is sin. There are times when we have unconfessed sin and pride that causes us to believe we can run our lives better than God. It can cause us to struggle and stray in our marriages, and other things that affect our integrity. Sin is a slippery slope. It happens when we put anything in our lives above God. The wonderful thing is that God made a way back for us. It’s called repentance.
Here is the poem from that November day:
Autumn Song
One morning I arose, and it seemed to me
That flames were dancing in every tree
Masses of colors so vivid and bright
Liquid opacity in the light.
Each day dawned a new surprise
As changes of color met my eyes
A rainbow would almost pale by these
As the flames kept dancing in the trees.
In days, the flames begin to dim
And I reflect and ask myself; “am I like them?”
But wait what do I see there in the sky?
Is that a twinkle in God’s eye?
Is it a message there for me
In the dimming of those trees?
Clothed once in finery lush and green
Ripped away by a foe unseen
Do they seem now not as grand
Reaching towards heaven with outstretched hands?
Their leaves whispered songs that only trees know
But now, they stand so very alone
But wait, what do I see there in the sky?
Is that a twinkle in God’s eye?
Is it a message there for me
In the loneliness of those trees?
Is it only when our glory is faded and gone
That God our attention has finally won?
Like the tree without its leaves does stand
Before its Maker with outstretched hands
Is there a message there for me
In the nakedness of that tree?
Whose roots reach down in soil deep
To find its strength in the winter’s sleep?
Yes, there’s a message in that tree
May my faith ever be
Unshakeable upon roots that reach below
All the things of this world that I know
Below the surface; so that I may stand
On the foundation built with heavenly hands.
In those seasons of my life
Filled with gladness yet fraught with strive
Where can I go, Lord, where will You be?
Right there in the message of those trees.
Oh Lord, let my praises be
As firmly rooted as those trees,
Stripped of all to boast upon
All my pride and self undone
My heart to YOU ... fully won.
Are you struggling with sin today? Are you wondering where God is or why He is silent? The solution is to examine yourself before God. He is waiting.