“For by Him all things were created, both in the heavens and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities — all things have been created through Him and for Him. He is before all things, and in Him all things hold together.” — Colossians 1:16-17
Last week my 10-year-old grandson asked me an interesting question. “Grandma, what’s going to happen when the world ends?” We had a discussion and then sat down and watched one of the “Left Behind” movies.
There are several differing doctrinal views on “eschatology” (study of the end times/prophecy) and this is certainly not the place for me to address any of that. The one most everyone agrees with is that Jesus Christ is coming back and that Christians will leave the earth when he does. But, there is one question that needs to be answered in order to even take a position on any of this: is God sovereign?
The definition of sovereign is possessing supreme power or authority. The passage above from Colossians is just one of the many places in the Bible where we get a glimpse of God’s sovereignty. God was never created. He just simply was. It’s so hard for us to get our human understanding around that. The truth is God has always existed outside the realm of time and space. We are always trying to define God by our human understanding and then sometimes doubting things about him when they are beyond what we are capable to grasp. I like to define that as “putting God in a box.” We forget who created the box!
The Bible says that God is omnipotent (having unlimited power) omniscient (knowing everything) and omnipresent (capable of being everywhere at the same time). Scripture further defines God as immutable (unchanging) and says that he cannot lie. (Numbers 23:19)
So, what does all this mean to us? First, it means that we can put our trust and our faith totally in God. The truth is that people will disappoint us. We are all sinners and we all make mistakes. As much as I love my husband, I don’t put my faith in him. I would trust him with my life, but, he is not in infinite control of the world or most circumstances that surround us. No, I put my faith in God.
Second, it means that God is in control ALL the time, not just when we think he is or even just when we want him to be. He is every present; always knowing. He sees the end from the beginning, so thirdly, it means that nothing is a surprise to him, not even you. I have met people over the years who believed that their birth was a mistake. They were told “you were an accident.” Not true! I remember one young woman I met through a drug and alcohol ministry I oversaw. I went to a women’s halfway house to do a Bible study and during the first class after I had described God’s attributes, a woman began crying. She asked me tremulously, “All my life I was told I was a mistake. Do you mean to tell me I’m not?” Oh, how my heart cried out for her! What a terrible burden she carried for all those years. Her name is Allison. She went on through that Bible Study, got clean, gave her life to Jesus Christ and I had the privilege of going in the water by her side when our pastor baptized her. And all that was the result of learning and trusting God’s attributes.
My grandson’s first reaction to hearing about what was going to happen when the world ended was a fearful one. But, then, I explained to him that if a person has truly put their faith and trust in Jesus Christ, there is nothing to fear about things to come. There is joy and hope because we know what is to come for those who are Christians. My question of you today, dear reader, is do you have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ? If so, no matter what may come, you need not be afraid.