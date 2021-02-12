“We love, because He first loved us. If someone says, “I love God,” and yet he hates his brother or sister, he is a liar; for the one who does not love his brother and sister whom he has seen, cannot love God, whom he has not seen.” — 1 John 4:19-20
Valentine’s Day is Sunday. We’ll be spending a quiet evening at home enjoying each other’s company as always. Michael and I have been happily married for 45 years. It wasn’t always happy, though. Like every other married couple, we had our fair share of struggles earlier on. But, something changed one day. I surrendered my life to Jesus Christ and asked him to take the reins. I came to Jesus with a lot of past baggage, and he and I worked on one thing at a time. Slowly and steadily change began to take place as he gradually replaced my heart of stone with his heart of flesh.
Loving others is hard sometimes. In my column a year ago, I shared the secret to successful relationships from the book of Philippians. Here’s what Paul says: “Therefore if there is any encouragement in Christ, if any consolation of love, if any fellowship of the Spirit, if any affection and compassion, make my joy complete by being of the same mind, maintaining the same love, united in spirit, intent on one purpose. Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility consider one another as more important than yourselves; do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interests of others. Have this attitude in yourselves which was also in Christ Jesus,” (Philippians 2:1-5)
Just as John writes above, every human being has the God-given capacity to love others, and often, love is the yardstick by which we measure our relationship with Jesus. Years ago, when I really needed it, a dear friend sent me a beautiful poem. I’m not sure who the author is, but I have shared it with countless others. This author took what Paul wrote in Philippians 2 and expressed it in such clear, practical terms that speak straight to the heart. So, dear reader, I am going to close by sharing it with you. May the words it contains speak to your hearts as they did to mine. Happy Valentine’s Day!
Dying to Self
When you are forgotten, neglected, or purposely set at naught, and you don’t sting or hurt with the oversight, but your heart is happy being counted worthy to suffer for Christ; That is dying to self.
When your good is evil spoken of, when your wishes are crossed, your advice disregarded, your opinion ridiculed, and you refuse to let anger rise in your heart or even defend yourself, but take it all in patient, loving silence; That is dying to self.
When you lovingly and patiently bear any disorder, any irregularity, any annoyance; when you can stand face to face with waste, folly, extravagance, spiritual insensibility, and endure it as Jesus did; That is dying to self.
When you are content with any food, and offering, any raiment, any climate, any society, any solitude, any interruption by the will of God; That is dying to self.
When you never care to refer to yourself in conversation or record your own good works or itch after commendation, when you can truly love to be unknown; That is dying to self.
When you can see your brother prosper and have his needs met, and can honestly rejoice with him in spirit and feel no envy, nor question God, while your own needs are far greater and you are in desperate circumstances; That is dying to self.
When you can receive correction and reproof from one of less stature than yourself and can humbly submit, inwardly as well as outwardly, finding no rebellion or resentment rising up within your heart; That is dying to self.