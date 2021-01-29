”For I, the LORD, do not change.” — Malachi 3:6a
Why is change so hard? Bob Dylan penned his well-known, classic song, “The Times, They Are A’changin” way back in 1964. I’m going to share some of the lyrics with you because it’s interesting how well they fit with today’s events:
“Come gather ‘round people wherever you roam
“And admit that the waters around you have grown
“And accept it that soon you’ll be drenched to the bone.
“If your time to you is worth savin’
“Then you better start swimmin’ or you’ll sink like a stone
“For the times they are a-changin’.”
Sometimes it seems like the waters of life are swirling around us so deeply that we are drowning. Change often happens faster than we are able to change with it. But, as Bob Dylan said, if you don’t start swimmin’ you’ll sink like a stone. To me that says no matter what is happening, don’t allow circumstances or events to overwhelm you; don’t let the flood waters swallow you up. Swim forward. Seize change and if you can’t abide in it then work to amend it or work to transform yourself.
We have personally experienced the difficulties change can bring. We understand what it feels like to have your entire world turned upside down and your entire future changed. But through it all, there was God. He got us through it all and even though it was hard, we found joy and peace in accepting HIS plan for our lives. It’s getting to that point that is the challenge. It is during those hard times; those times when we are at our weakest points that he is at his strongest. It is during those time when we come to the end of ourselves that failure meets faith and God can finally begin to work.
I find it so encouraging that God never changes. That concept is so foreign to us and thus difficult to grasp. The author of Hebrews writes, “In the same way God, desiring even more to demonstrate to the heirs of the promise the fact that His purpose is unchangeable, confirmed it with an oath, so that by two unchangeable things in which it is impossible for God to lie, we who have taken refuge would have strong encouragement to hold firmly to the hope set before us.” (Hebrews 6:13-18) It is that hope in which are contained all the promises of God to those who would choose to follow him. And it is that hope of what’s to come that provides the rock to cling to and the “life preserver” to reach for when the waters of change are rising.
Change is an integral part of life. Most recently we have a new president and the next few years will see many changes. Maybe you voted for him, maybe you did not, but, he is our president. Again, I’m reminded of what Daniels tells us about governmental leadership: “It is He who changes the times and the periods; He removes kings and appoints kings; He gives wisdom to wise men, and knowledge to (a) people of understanding.” (Daniel 2:21)
In some time frame known only to God, a major change is coming. This earth will be destroyed. Jesus is going to return. “In time of old You founded the earth, and the heavens are the work of Your hands. Even they will perish, but You endure; all of them will wear out like a garment; like clothing You will change them and they will pass away. But You are the same, and Your years will not come to an end.” (Psalm 102:25-27) Oh, how we can look forward to that day!
Is your life being affected by difficult changes today? Perhaps it’s time for you to turn to God. Ask him what his plan is for your life and trust the answer he gives you, even if it means you are the one who needs to change. I promise that he will never leave you or forsake you and that he will guide you through it.
One more thing: read the rest of the lyrics to Bob Dylan’s song. You’ll be amazed.