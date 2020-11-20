”First of all, then, I urge that requests, prayers, intercession, and thanksgiving be made in behalf of all people, for kings and all who are in authority, so that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity. This is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior, who wants all people to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.” — 1 Timothy 2:1-4
Not a lot has changed since my last column. The election is still not certified and even though we have a “presumptive” president-elect, issues surrounding the election are not settled yet. In my last column we explored what it means to be subject to our governing authorities. But, as you see from the passage above, that is certainly not all we are called to do. The Apostle Paul exhorts us to take this one step further; we are to pray for our leaders.
In context with 1 Timothy, Paul is encouraging Timothy, who is a younger leader in the church himself, to “in accordance with the prophecies previously made concerning you, that by them you fight the good fight, keeping faith and a good conscience, which some have rejected and suffered shipwreck in regard to their faith.” (1 Timothy 1:18-19). While I could lead us into a study of what it means to “suffer shipwreck in regard to faith” I’ll table that for discussion at a later time. It’s more important to grasp Paul’s encouragement to young Timothy here where he urges him to persevere. Isn’t that what we all need to do?
Notice here that Paul emphasizes that praying for our leaders is pleasing to God. Do you know that our prayers are like a fragrant aroma to him? Revelation 5:10 tells us that he collects them in golden bowls. Our prayers are precious to him.
Going back to our passage, what other benefit is there for us in praying for our leaders? Paul says, “so that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life.” The decisions of our leaders have a great impact on our daily lives. They affect our families, our churches, our workplaces, our communities and our country as a whole. We pray not just because we are commanded to, but also because it makes good, practical sense to pray for them. Only God can judge their hearts and the words they speak as being true or not and if their hearts truly belong to him, so our first prayer for them should be for their salvation. Second to that, we should pray that God would guide them as they guide us and also, whether they are Christians or not, that they would be wise and discerning and that he would surround them with helpful advisors.
And that leads me into the last thing we need to see in this passage. In verse 4, Paul makes the most important point of all; that God wants ALL people “to be saved and come to a knowledge of the truth.” Those words themselves are part of a wonderful prayer for our leaders. Again, the Bible makes it clear that it is not up to us to judge whether or not a person truly belongs to God. We are to be discerning when it comes to our fellowship with others but we can’t really go further than that.
To judge the hearts of others is to bring judgment upon ourselves. Better to pray that God will help us to lead our lives in a way that is a true reflection of him. In this way, we encourage others who may not know him to want to.
What then should our view be of the events going on in our country right now? Regardless of who we voted for or of who has or will be elected, our view should be to humbly pray for them, remembering that it was God himself who placed them in those positions for his purposes. Even those things that we find heartbreaking are those things that God will render judgment for someday. For now, though, for this time and this place, we are to pray and trust him in that.